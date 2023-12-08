Soap Fans: Here’s Your Chance to Submit Your Burning Daytime Questions!

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Maurice Benard and Chad Duell in 'General Hospital'
Disney/Christine Bartolucci

When it comes to soaps, mystery and intrigue are what keep fans coming back for more each day, whether it’s General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, or The Bold and the Beautiful.

With histories ranging back decades — General Hospital debuted as far back as 1963! — there’s a lot to uncover, remember, and question about current storylines on the soaps. Whether it’s a kidnapping plot or a long-hidden identity on the brink of being revealed, the shows and genre never disappoint.

Christel Khalil, Kate Linder, Bryton James, Melissa Claire Egan, Kelsey Wang, Conner Floyd, Cait Fairbanks, Courtney Hope, Brytni Sarpy, X, Greg Rikaart, Elizabeth Hendrikson, Rory Gibson, Zuleyka Silver, Allison Lanier, Melissa Ordway, Jess Walton, Michelle Stafford, Jason Thompson, Beth Maitland, Eileen Davidson, Peter Bergman, Eric Braeden, Melody Thomas Scott, Joshua Morrow, Amelia Heinle, Sharon Case, Sean Dominic, Camryn Grimes, Mark Grossman, Lauralee Bell, Tracey Bregman, Christian Jules LeBlanc, Susan Walters, Michael Mealor, Michael Morgan, Michael Graziadei-'The Young and The Restless'

(Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting)

Still, it can be tough waiting around for questions to be answered during the weeks-long and sometimes even months-long story arcs. And when an old, but vaguely familiar face pops up, trying to remember where they fit in these endless histories may be tougher than we’re willing to admit.

And then there are simply the questions you wish to ask your favorite soap stars, the individuals who have been entertaining you on a daily basis for years.  With all of these questions simmering under the surface, you may be wondering, how will I ever get them answered? Thankfully our new columnist, Stephanie Sloane, who comes from Soap Opera Digest, is eager to answer all of your questions.

'General Hospital': Rena Sofer & Ellen Travolta on Reuniting and Mother-Daughter Dynamic
Related

'General Hospital': Rena Sofer & Ellen Travolta on Reuniting and Mother-Daughter Dynamic

If you have a question for your favorite soap star, we’d like to hear from you, as this is your perfect chance to ask them directly. Send your burning questions to [email protected] and submit them into the comments section on the site, below, and we’ll get the answers straight from the performers themselves.

Keep your eyes peeled on TV Insider and in upcoming issues of TV Guide Magazine for responses and information tied to these submitted questions. And look forward to plenty of other great content on your favorite soaps in the new year.

Days of our Lives - Peacock

Days of our Lives where to stream

General Hospital - ABC

General Hospital where to stream

The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful where to stream

The Young and the Restless - CBS

The Young and the Restless where to stream

Days of our Lives

General Hospital

The Bold and the Beautiful

The Young and the Restless

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ellen Holly and Al Freeman Jr. in 'One Life to Live'
1
‘One Life to Live’ Star Ellen Holly Dies: First Recurring Black Soap Actress Was 92
Gabbi Tuft
2
Ex-WWE Star Gabbi Tuft Planning Comeback as Transgender Wrestler
Actor David McKnight
3
David McKnight Dies: Veteran TV & Movie Actor Was 87
Frankie Grande, Taylor Hale, and Cody Calafiore for 'Big Brother Reindeer Games'
4
Meet the All-Star Cast of ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’
Jeopardy! contestants returning for TOC
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Delivers ‘Bad News’ to Shocked Ex-Champs