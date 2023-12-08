Soap Fans: Here’s Your Chance to Submit Your Burning Daytime Questions!

When it comes to soaps, mystery and intrigue are what keep fans coming back for more each day, whether it’s General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, or The Bold and the Beautiful.

With histories ranging back decades — General Hospital debuted as far back as 1963! — there’s a lot to uncover, remember, and question about current storylines on the soaps. Whether it’s a kidnapping plot or a long-hidden identity on the brink of being revealed, the shows and genre never disappoint.

Still, it can be tough waiting around for questions to be answered during the weeks-long and sometimes even months-long story arcs. And when an old, but vaguely familiar face pops up, trying to remember where they fit in these endless histories may be tougher than we’re willing to admit.

And then there are simply the questions you wish to ask your favorite soap stars, the individuals who have been entertaining you on a daily basis for years. With all of these questions simmering under the surface, you may be wondering, how will I ever get them answered? Thankfully our new columnist, Stephanie Sloane, who comes from Soap Opera Digest, is eager to answer all of your questions.

If you have a question for your favorite soap star, we’d like to hear from you, as this is your perfect chance to ask them directly. Send your burning questions to [email protected] and submit them into the comments section on the site, below, and we’ll get the answers straight from the performers themselves.

Keep your eyes peeled on TV Insider and in upcoming issues of TV Guide Magazine for responses and information tied to these submitted questions. And look forward to plenty of other great content on your favorite soaps in the new year.