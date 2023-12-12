‘Bold & Beautiful’ Star Krista Allen Breaks Silence Amid Absence From Show

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

As The Bold and the Beautiful viewers celebrated the two-year anniversary of Krista Allen‘s role as Taylor Hayes, the MIA actress returned to social media for the first time since June to respond to fans wondering where her character disappeared to.

Allen joined the long-running soap in 2021, replacing Hunter Tylo in the iconic role of Taylor Hayes, the psychiatrist best known for her dramatic, decades-long love triangle with Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan. But it’s been months since viewers have seen Allen on-screen.

In March, Allen shared with her followers that she’d been absent from social media due to a “personal tragedy,” writing, “I miss y’all and haven’t checked my tweets in many weeks. I will soon. Had a personal tragedy and been dealing with that.”

She added, “Trying to get back to normal now. Well, “normal” for me. (Never actually normal! ) Love you and sending belly laughs and smiles.”

Just wanted to say Hi!

I miss y’all and haven’t checked my tweets in many weeks.

I will soon.

Had a personal tragedy and been dealing with that. Trying to get back to normal now.

Well, “normal” for me.

(Never actually normal! )

Love you and sending belly laughs and smiles. — Krista Allen (@KristaAllenXO) March 27, 2023

Allen went quiet again since June but broke her silence on Sunday, December 10, when she took to X to respond to the love shown by her fans.

“Hello #TeamTaylor,” she wrote. “I miss you as much as you miss me (frfr!) and I love you so BIG!!!! You’ll never know how much I appreciate each and every one of you – or how much joy you give me – but, from the bottom of my heart … Thank you!”

Hello #TeamTaylor

I miss you as much as you miss me (frfr!) and I love you so BIG!!!!!

You’ll never know how much I appreciate each and every one of you – or how much joy you give me – but, from the bottom of my heart … Thank you!

✨ — Krista Allen (@KristaAllenXO) December 10, 2023

Allen, who is nominated for a Daytime Emmy for her portrayal of Taylor, then took the time to respond to each fan, noting that she too misses being part of The Bold and the Beautiful.

“We love you too! Miss you on our screens! #TeamTaylor,” wrote one fan, to which Allen responded, “I sure miss it, too.”

She told another fan, “I miss y’all so much. It’s been like a piece of me is missing! I also miss Taylor very much, too!!”

I sure miss it, too. — Krista Allen (@KristaAllenXO) December 10, 2023

Thank you, Misty!

I miss y’all so much.

It’s been like a piece of me is missing!

I also miss Taylor very much, too!! — Krista Allen (@KristaAllenXO) December 10, 2023

Back in October, fans blasted the show for reducing Allen’s Taylor to just one headshot in the opening titles, which some took to be a sign of disrespect to the character.

“Do you realize opening credits of Bold and Beautiful everyone’s picture is there twice except Taylor’s? WHY?” tweeted one frustrated viewer.

“How are we gonna one photo of KA/Taylor in the opening credits but I see Luna in there twice already. mmm okay #boldandbeautiful yeah I’m complaining because some of us Taylor/KA fans [have] been begging for another photo of her there,” added another.

There is no word yet on when Taylor will be seen again on the show, but you can check out more of Allen’s recent social media interactions below.

Thank you, Jaymil!

I miss Taylor, too! — Krista Allen (@KristaAllenXO) December 11, 2023

Hi Quinton!! Sadly, no. — Krista Allen (@KristaAllenXO) December 10, 2023

Thank you!!

I miss y’all terribly! — Krista Allen (@KristaAllenXO) December 11, 2023

Thank you, my sweet Amber James! This is so special!!

Thank you to everyone who gave love and support here for Taylor’s 2 year anniversary!

I’m bawling!!! (In a really happy way!)

I love y’all!

I miss y’all!

And I see you … always.

https://t.co/lVpXZfpgB0 — Krista Allen (@KristaAllenXO) December 10, 2023

Thank you, Karen!!

Love this!

And, I love you so BIG!

https://t.co/ywIrZZMMmA — Krista Allen (@KristaAllenXO) December 11, 2023

Thank you @Mistyrose78

✨

I really appreciate this!!

It’s an honor to fill the very tall shoes of a legend and not fall and break my neck.

It’s because of #TeamTaylor that the magic was able to happen.

Thank you for believing in me!

https://t.co/PYWAjPstIq — Krista Allen (@KristaAllenXO) December 11, 2023