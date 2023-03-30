‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ Star Chickadee Reportedly Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, the eldest daughter of Mama June Shannon, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, according to reports.

Per TMZ, Cardwell was officially diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma in January. The 28-year-old went through several tests for stomach aches when cancer was found in her lung, kidney, and liver. However, the Cardwell family remains “very hopeful” for her recovery.

Cardwell is a mother of two daughters, 10-year-old Kaitlyn, and 7-year-old Kylee, with her ex-husband Michael Cardwell.

Anna is the oldest of Shannon’s children, alongside 26-year-old Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, 23, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 17. She’s also got a boyfriend, Eldridge, who’s been by her side, according to sources.

The mother and daughter have had a strained relationship with one another, stemming back to a Dr. Phil interview in 2014, where Shannon told Dr. Phil she was outraged after watching her mother’s interview with the talk-show host the previous month, saying it was “filled with lies.”

She also expressed worry for her sister Alana and accused her mother of stealing money earned from their then-recently canceled TLC show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

The network decided to cancel the series when Shannon was revealed to be dating convicted sex offender Mark McDaniel, who was jailed for molesting Cardwell when she was eight.

However, Anna and her mother have recently been seen together at family events. The two appeared together at Efird’s baby shower in 2021 and again at Shannon’s wedding to Justin Stroud in February 2023.