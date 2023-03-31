Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Is Losing Hair in Cancer Battle

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, the sister of former Toddlers & Tiaras star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and the eldest daughter of Mama June Shannon, has begun her battle against stage 4 cancer.

The TLC reality alum was officially diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma in January after a number of tests for stomach aches found cancer in her lung, kidney, and liver. Despite this, the family remains “very hopeful” for her recovery.

Dramatic new photos published on TMZ show that Cardwell is losing her hair after recently undergoing her first round of chemotherapy. She is said to be doing everything she can to help the process, including changing her diet by cutting out sugars and eating more protein.

On Thursday, March 30, Cardwell’s sister, Thompson (aka Honey Boo Boo), shared a message on her Instagram story after the diagnosis became public.

“This is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of the TMZ article. “No matter how famous they are. Yes, I’m very famous, but normal s*** happens to me and my family & y’all need to realize that ASAP.”

Cardwell and Thompson both appeared alongside their mother, Mama June, on TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras in 2009. They later starred in the 2012 spinoff series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which also featured their other siblings, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird.

Since the spinoff series, Cardwell became a mother of two, welcoming her first child, Kaitlyn Elizabeth, in 2012. She then married Michael Cardwell in 2014 and moved to Alabama, where their daughter Kylee Madison was born in 2015. The couple separated in 2017, and Cardwell moved back to Georgia with her two children.