Former CNN Newsroom host Brooke Baldwin is bringing her skills to Netflix for its new greed-centric reality competition series The Trust.

The eight-part reality series is set to kick off on Wednesday, January 10, and puts eleven strangers at the center of the game which splits a quarter of a million dollars among the players evenly. The question is, will they take their fair share or will the possibility of winning more money divide them?

In order to win more money, they’ll have to vote each other out, proving that The Trust is the ultimate test of human nature, as greed and mistrust threaten to destroy relationships made in the game. Ultimately, everyone starts as winners and they can all leave as winners, if they decide to share fair and square.

In the vein of Peacock‘s Alan Cumming-hosted The Traitors, this new show puts these players in a lavish setting as they inhabit a luxury home and play a mental game. As teased in the trailer, above, the players come from all different walks of life and range in age. Anyone could win big if they’re willing to backstab the strangers participating alongside them.

Don’t miss the drama for yourself, as the players are faced with difficult decisions, shocking revelations, and much more in the trailer, above.

The Trust is executive produced by Ben Newmark, Dan Newmark, Jeff Spangler, Rob LaPlante, and David Friedman. Meanwhile, Grandma’s House Entertainment and Lighthearted Entertainment are the production companies behind the new unscripted title.

Mark your calendars for the new year as The Trust begins this January, and let us know if you plan to tune into the show in the comments section, below.

The Trust, Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 10, Netflix