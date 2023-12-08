Will You Accept This News? For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bachelor Newsletter:

Joey Graziadei already had his heart broken once this year when Charity Lawson dumped him in The Bachelorette finale, and it looks like the new Bachelor leading man could be about to go through more heartache.

In a new sneak peek (watch below) of The Bachelor‘s upcoming 28th season, which debuted during Thursday’s (December 7) Bachelor in Paradise finale, we see Graziadei getting to know the women vying for his love. This includes plenty of smooching on boats, beaches, hot tubs, and even ancient ruins.

“Get ready for the most romantic season in Bachelor history,” host Jesse Palmer teases in the clip. This romantic whirlwind takes Graziadei and his suitors all around the world, including Italy, where in one scene, Graziadei is dressed as a Gladiator, and the women are trying to catch sausages in their mouths.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“What I’m looking for is something so real that anyone can feel it, they can see it, and it gets me excited to think about it,” the 28-year-old tennis player says in the video.

However, it’s clear that he’s still feeling the effects of being rejected by Lawson, as he admits, “I’m afraid of someone not accepting me for me.”

The end of the trailer suggests a not-so-happy ending for Graziadei, where he appears to face rejection again. We see a glimpse of the final rose ceremony, where a tearful Graziadei is standing all alone.

“What happens in the end is an unprecedented shocking first in Bachelor history,” Palmer says as Graziadei removes his suit jacket and exits the final rose ceremony alone.

“I didn’t expect that at all,” Graziadei says as he walks off set. “I’m sick of feeling like this. It feels wrong. But I don’t know what to do.”

Graziadei was revealed as The Bachelor‘s next leading man just moments after viewers saw Lawson turn down his proposal at the end of The Bachelorette‘s 20th season in August.

At the time, he told Palmer, “This is crazy. I never expected this at all. I never knew this is what my life was turning into.”

The Bachelor, Season 28, Premieres, January 22, ABC