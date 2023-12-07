Ray Romano to Star in Netflix Dark Comedy Series ‘No Good Deed’

Isaac Rouse
Comments
Ray Romano attends a screening on 'Somewhere in Queens' in NYC on April 17, 2023
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Emmy Award-winning actor, director, and producer Ray Romano will star in Netflix‘s upcoming dark comedy series No Good Deed.

Created and executive produced by Dead to Me‘s Liz Feldman, No Good Deed “is a half-hour, dark comedy that follows three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish-style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare,” the logline concludes.

Romano joins the 8-episode series as Paul Morgan, a constantly stressed and flat broke, Paul is a contractor desperate to retire, pay off his debts, and escape LA. He thinks selling his beautiful Los Feliz home is the solution to all his and his wife Lydia’s problems, but his past mistakes will continue to haunt him.

Like Dead to Me, No Good Deed will be executive produced by Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions, Christie Smith, and Silver Tree. Silver Tree will direct the No Good Deed pilot, along with additional episodes.

Romano, best known for the hit series Everybody Loves Raymond, started as a stand-up comedian in 1984, gaining recognition on The Tonight Show.

A development deal with David Letterman’s Worldwide Pants led to the creation of the hit sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond on CBS (1996-2006). In 2009, he co-created and starred in Men of a Certain Age, winning a Peabody Award in 2011.

Romano appeared in Parenthood, HBO’s Vinyl, and The Big Sick (2017), which earned an Oscar nomination. His series Made for Love ran for two seasons on HBOMax. Romano’s upcoming projects include starring in the Jim Valvano biopic, directing Somewhere in Queens, and featuring in the Apple Original Film Project Artemis alongside Scarlett Johansson, Woody Harrelson, and Channing Tatum.

No Good Deed, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix

No Good Deed

Ray Romano

