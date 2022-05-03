Netflix Orders ‘No Good Deed’ Dark Comedy from ‘Dead to Me’ Creator Liz Feldman

Another Liz Feldman dark comedy is coming to Netflix. On Tuesday, May 3 — the three-year anniversary of Dead to Me‘s series premiere — Netflix announced it has green-lit Feldman’s No Good Deed, a dark comedy inspired by her experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

No Good Deed is a 30-minute comedy following three very different families vying to buy the same 1920s Spanish style villa. They think (read: desperately hope) the house will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already learned, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare.

“No Good Deed was inspired by my many late nights during the early pandemic maniacally searching Zillow listings for a way out of my house,” Feldman said in a statement. “I’m endlessly grateful to Netflix for being such a supportive creative home and for continuing to allow me to turn my crippling anxiety into entertainment.”

The series is part of Feldman’s multi-year overall deal with the streamer. She will also executive produce the series.

“No good Liz Feldman project can go unproduced,” Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy at Netflix, said. “She has an unmatched eye for dark comedy. And as we enter the final season of the brilliant Dead to Me, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with No Good Deed.”

Like Dead to Me (final season premiering Fall 2022), No Good Deed will be executive produced by Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions, Christie Smith, and Silver Tree. Silver Tree will direct the No Good Deed pilot, along with additional episodes.

