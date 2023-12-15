‘No Good Deed’ Stages ‘Dead to Me’ Reunion as Linda Cardellini & More Join Cast

Meaghan Darwish
Lisa Kudrow, Linda Cardellini, and Teyonah Parris for 'No Good Deed'
Netflix is staging a Dead to Me reunion for showrunner Liz Feldman and star Linda Cardellini, who joins the former’s latest TV series, No Good Deed.

Feldman serves as creator and executive producer on the upcoming dark comedy. The eight-episode half-hour series follows three very different families who are vying to buy the same 1920s Spanish-style villa that they’re sure will solve all their problems. The big catch? The sellers have already discovered that sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare.

Luke Wilson, Poppy Liu, Ray Romano, and Abbi Jacobson for 'No Good Deed'

(Credit: Sam Jones; T. Fallon/Getty Images; Courtesy of Netflix; Ryan Pflüger)

Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow‘s casting was previously announced with the pair set to play married couple Paul and Lydia Morgan. Paul’s a constantly stressed and broke contractor who wants to retire and pay off his debts. He thinks selling his Loz Feliz home is the solution to his and his wife Lydia’s problems, but past mistakes continue to haunt him. Meanwhile, Lydia is a high-strung former concert pianist, devoted wife to Paul, and a loving but flawed mother to their children. Upset about the idea of selling their home, Lydia isn’t ready to let go of the happy memories made there or the dark secrets within it.

Cardellini is set to play Margo Starling, a woman who knows how to get what she wants and believes she can apply this to purchasing the Morgan house so she can flip and profit with her lover, a high-end developer. Joining Cardellini, Kudrow, and Romano are Luke Wilson, Teyonah Parris, Abbi Jacobson, and Poppy Liu.

Wilson’s been cast as JD Campbell, a depressed and out-of-work soap star who is dying to land his next role. He’s eager to downsize while still maintaining his lavish lifestyle for himself and his demanding wife. Parris is playing Carla, an architect and expectant mother, who, along with her new husband Dennis, is in search of the perfect home for their expanding family. She falls hard for the Morgan house, and impending financial stress puts pressure on her new marriage.

Meanwhile, Jacobson is playing Leslie Fisher, a clever, curious, and competitive individual who is thrilled to find the home she and her wife have admired for a long time is now finally on the market. And Liu will play Leslie’s wife, Sarah, who is a moral compass of sorts, but she isn’t without her own secrets.

Along with Feldman, the series is executive produced by Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Christie Smith, and Silver Tree. Stay tuned for more on No Good Deed as the show continues to take shape at Netflix.

No Good Deed, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix

