The clock is ticking on this season of Bachelor in Paradise, but at least one pair is all smiles on a date in the December 7 finale, as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek.

“I’m excited to get my first date with Kat,” John Henry Spurlock (from The Bachelorette Season 20) says. “Everything’s been going really well.” Katherine “Kat” Izzo (from The Bachelor Season 27) agrees: “We’re having a ton of fun. It’s an amazing start to this date and to this time alone together. My feelings are growing at a rapid pace for John Henry. That’s scary.”

Then, John Henry tells Kat that his favorite thing about her is “just how caring you are,” and she says it’s sweet that he noticed that. However, “you have this tough shell,” he continues.

“Sometimes it’s just like you want to protect yourself. Sometimes what you see is not actually who the person’s on the inside,” she explains.

But how are they feeling about the other at this point? Who doesn’t “have any interest in anybody else?” Watch the full clip above for more, including a look at their date.

Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise ends with a three-hour finale on December 7, beginning at 8/7c on ABC. “With the final rose ceremony complete, will the remaining couples finish out Paradise with an engagement or will their connections crumble like sandcastles?” asks the logline. “Relationships continue to be tested, with more couples considering leaving the beach while love also continues to blossom at the first-ever Paradise wedding. All will be revealed.”

Regarding that wedding, Wells Adams, who serves as the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise, told TV Insider, “that is a fun ending to a season.” He also admitted, “by the end of the whole season, usually everyone’s like, ‘We should have listened to Wells.'” Will we see that be the case in this season’s finale?

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 9 Finale, Thursday, December 7, 8/7c, ABC