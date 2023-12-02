‘Ghosts’: Everything We Know About Season 3 So Far

Is anyone else ready to check into Woodstone for an extended stay at Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) B&B on Ghosts? Well, thankfully the possibility is becoming closer to a reality as production on Season 3 kicks into gear following delays due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the show’s upcoming third season from when it’s filming to casting and much more.

When Does the Show Return?

Ghosts may have missed its usual fall premiere window, but a date for Season 3’s debut has already been set. Mark your calendars for Thursday, February 15. The show will air in its usual 8:30 pm ET/PT timeslot.

Who Is Returning?

As fans will remember, Season 2 of Ghosts ended with quite a cliffhanger as one of Woodstone’s spirits was “sucked off,” a.k.a. crossed over. While we await the answer, it’s clear that McIver and Ambudkar will be back as “the livings” Sam and Jay, but we also anticipate the return of the show’s core group of ghosts: Danielle Pinnock, Brandon Scott Jones, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Román Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long, Sheila Carrasco, and Richie Moriarty. Only time will tell who else will appear, but we’re hoping these ghosts aren’t among the crossing-over type.

When Is the Show Filming?

According to Pinnock, who spoke to Deadline, filming for Season 3 begins Saturday, December 2 in Montreal. She even teased some exciting news about the production, saying, “We did a table read — those scripts are good!”

How Many Episodes?

Unlike past seasons of the show which have included anywhere from 18 to 22 episodes, Season 3 will only feature 10, according to Pinnock. The shortened run makes sense due to the production delays. It won’t be long before the crew would have to get to work on a fourth season, if one is ordered by CBS.

Stay tuned for more details as we await Ghosts Season 3, and let us know what you’re looking forward to in the comments section, below.

Ghosts, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, February 15, 2024, 8:30 pm ET/PT, CBS