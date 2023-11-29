‘Ghosts’ Star Danielle Pinnock Gives Big Update on Season 3 Cast & Storylines

Ghosts was one of many shows pushed back due to this summer’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, with its third season now premiering on February 15, 2024. But the good news? Production is almost back up and running.

Danielle Pinnock, who plays 1920s Prohibition-era jazz singer Alberta on the hit CBS sitcom, revealed the news at the red carpet premiere for her new Amazon MGM holiday film, Candy Cane Lane.

“We start shooting on Saturday. I fly down to Montreal. We’re going back, baby!” Pinnock told Deadline. “We did a table read — those scripts are good!”

She also shared that Season 3 is expected to shoot “only ten episodes this season,” as opposed to the lengthier first two seasons (18 episodes for Season 1 and 22 episodes for Season 2). This is because of both the delays caused by the strikes and co-star Sheila Carrasco expecting her first child.

“[But] those episodes are fierce, and the audiences should prepare themselves,” Pinnock continued. “This season, Alberta’s going to be in her shenanigans,” she said, adding, “And you also get to see more of me and Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky).”

Ghosts is helmed by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, who adapted the series from the British comedy of the same name (also now airing on CBS). It premiered on October 7, 2021, and was renewed for a second season just three months later. Season 2 premiered on September 29, 2022, and wrapped up on May 11, 2023.

The show centers on married couple Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar), who inherit a beautiful country house from Samantha’s great aunt. The pair soon find that their dream home is not only falling apart but is haunted by ghosts who died on the property’s grounds. However, only Samantha can see the apparitions.

In addition to Pinnock, McIver, and Ambudkar, the cast also includes Brandon Scott Jones as Captain Isaac Higgintoot, Richie Moriarty as Pete Martino, Asher Grodman as Trevor Lefkowitz, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn/”Thor,” and Román Zaragoza as Sasappis/”Sass.”