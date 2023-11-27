‘Rock the Block’: Ty Pennington Teases Season 5 Was ‘Hardest’ to Film Yet

Rock the Block is rearing to return as the HGTV favorite just wrapped filming on its fifth season, set to premiere in March 2024.

In anticipation of the show’s return to TV, host Ty Pennington is getting candid about the process of putting the latest chapter together on social media, opening up on Instagram. According to a new photo and caption shared by Pennington, the process was anything but easy.

Seeing four teams competing to renovate waterside homes in Treasure Island, Florida, Pennington will be joined onscreen for by Renovation Island‘s Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, Bargain Block‘s Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, Unsellable Houses‘ Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, and Fix My Flip‘s Page Turner and Mitch Glew for Rock the Block‘s fifth season.

“That’s a wrap on #RockTheBlock Season 5!!! WOW what a time,” Pennington shared alongside an selfie image of himself and the teams. “This was without a doubt the hardest season- to be blunt whatever could go wrong… did All the teams worked their butts off and created some of the most beautiful homes I’ve ever seen!”

He goes on to add, “One things for sure, this season will be extremely entertaining Hats off to everyone including the crew for staying the course and never giving up Beyond proud of everyone and cannot wait for you guys to watch! #comingsoon #march2024 #murphyslaw #redemptionisland #competition.”

Needless to say, fans should have plenty of fun tuning in as the excitement unfolds. As Pennington states, above, the crew put a lot of work in to pull the season off, and we couldn’t be more excited to dive in. Pennington’s colleagues seemed to reiterate his sentiments regarding a hard shoot.

Bryan Baeumler shared Pennington’s group photo, writing, “This is us. Smiling, laughing, bright eyed and bushy tailed – right before 6 weeks of physically and mentally punishing, exhausting and almost breaking ourselves on the block…all in the name of REDEMPTION!! Season 5 of #RockTheBlock took things to the next level and way beyond…the talent and grit is this group is mind blowing!! #StayTuned #RockTheBlockSeason5 #HGTV #ForThoseAboutToRock.”

Page Turner followed up Baeumler’s comment with her own, captioning the image, “This is the most accurate thing you’ve said the last 6 weeks! I’ll tell you one thing, this is the baddest.. and I mean baddest set of teams to EVA hit the #RocktheBlock Planet!! If I thought I was strong before, I met a whole new PAGE in my own book! #notbentnotbroken #stillstanding #standingtaller #thatsawrap.”

Fans will have to hold on until March 2024, but stay tuned for details about Season 5 as the show’s return approaches.

