HGTV ‘Rock the Block’ Renewed for Season 5 — How the Show Will Be Different

Rock the Block is coming back for more — but there are going to be a couple of firsts.

HGTV has renewed the renovation competition series for its fifth season, featuring seven new episodes hosted by popular carpenter, craftsman and design expert Ty Pennington (pictured above with the Season 4 cast). The new season will feature the show’s first-ever waterfront homes. Plus, for the first time in its history, four returning teams will get a shot at redemption.

These teams will be competing to add the most value to Florida waterfront homes, putting the pressure at an all-time high as they seek an epic renovation showdown to settle old scores and achieve victory, giving them bragging rights and a street named in their honor. The new season will premiere in March 2024.

“The competition format is incredibly popular with our viewers, with the previous run of Rock the Block delivering HGTV’s highest-rated title in the first quarter of 2023 among two coveted demos, Adults 25-54 and Women 25-54,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV, in a statement. “This season’s four expert teams know what it takes to compete on the block, so we’ll keep them on their toes and crank up the intensity with unexpected new challenges. Our stars are ready for a rematch and won’t hold back to win it all.”

The competitors in Season 5 include: renovation aces Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (Battle on the Beach); home renovation visionaries and partners Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block); dynamic twin sisters and real estate and design experts Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (Unsellable Houses); and billion-dollar real estate broker and house-flipping expert Page Turner and contractor extraordinaire Mitch Glew (Fix My Flip). Each team will be given six weeks and a $250,000 budget to renovate the homes, with each including a pool and boat dock. Each design must reflect their signature vision and stunning design style. The homes are being built by Blake Building in Treasure Island, Florida.

Rock the Block is produced by Big Table Media. The first four seasons are now streaming on Max.

Rock the Block, Season 5 Premiere, March 2024, HGTV