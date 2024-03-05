Ty Pennington Gives Health Update After Emergency Throat Surgery

Ty Pennington, one of the hosts of the popular HGTV series Rock the Block, has opened up about his health following a scary emergency surgery.

Last July, Pennington revealed he underwent the knife after doctors discovered an abscess in the back of his throat. Sharing a picture of himself in a hospital bed, the host wrote, “Turns out, that sore throat I’ve had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway.”

He added, “Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver. Wednesday I had surgery and yesterday afternoon I was released from the ICU.”

Ahead of Rock the Block‘s fifth season, which premiered on Monday, March 4, Pennington spoke with Entertainment Tonight about how he’s feeling in regards to his health.

“I’m great,” he shared before joking, “You know what’s great is if you almost die, you get so much attention. It feels so nice to be that loved. I’m planning another one… No, I’m kidding!”

Pennington explained how he drove to the hospital at 4 am with the intention of getting a steroid for his throat. However, he was soon on a flight to Denver, Colorado, to undergo emergency surgery. He said the next thing he knew, he was waking up with tubes down his throat.

“It made me realize you just don’t know when your timecard’s gonna get pulled, so wake up, live every single day to the fullest,” he said when talking about his near death experience.

“I mean that’s why the 60s is gonna be like time to start doing everything and that’s what I love about being part of these projects because I think we all want to make sure we’ve done things to be remembered,” he added.

Pennington is one of the hosts of Rock the Block, the reality series that sees some of HGTV’s all-stars competing to have the best home renovation on the block.

“I think this season could be the greatest season ever because there’s so much at stake because this is about pride and saying, ‘I am a winner,'” Pennington said of Season 5. “And when you’ve got four teams that are trying to prove themselves, there is nothing they’re gonna hold back, and that’s the kind of design, that’s the kind of passion I love to see.”

Rock the Block, Season 5, Mondays 9/8c, HGTV