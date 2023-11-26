TARDIS To Your Inbox For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Doctor Who Newsletter:

Doctor Who is officially back, returning Saturday, November 25, for the first of three 60th anniversary specials, and with it comes a brand new title sequence with an updated theme song.

As usual, the titles (watch below) feature the Doctor’s famous TARDIS careening across space and through a cloudy wormhole tunnel as a reinterpreted version of the classic theme song plays. Composer Murray Gold is behind the new theme; Gold served as the show’s music director from 2005 until 2017 before announcing his departure.

“I’m so happy to be invited back for another joyful ride in the TARDIS,” Gold previously said in a statement after the BBC announced his return to the show. “I didn’t think twice. Working with Russell [T. Davies] and his team is just a pleasure.”

Gold isn’t the only returning face to the franchise. Davies, who first revived the hit sci-fi drama in 2005, is back as showrunner for the anniversary specials and upcoming 14th season, while David Tennant is back as The Doctor with Catherine Tate reprising her role as his companion, Donna Noble.

Tennant and Tate will star in all three specials, which kicked off Saturday night with “The Star Beast,” based on a classic Doctor Who comic book story. The episode saw the return of Jacqueline King as Donna’s mother, Sylvia, and Karl Collins as Donna’s husband, Shaun, in addition to newcomer Yasmin Finney as Donna and Shaun’s daughter, Rose.

The second special, “Wild Blue Yonder,” will air next Saturday, December 2, though details on the episode’s plot remain tight-lipped as of writing. The synopsis simply reads, “The TARDIS takes the Doctor and Donna to the furthest edge of adventure. To escape, they must face the most desperate fight of their lives, with the fate of the universe at stake.”

The third and final special, “The Giggle,” is set to air on Saturday, December 9, and will feature Neil Patrick Harris making his Doctor Who debut as the infamous villain, The Toymaker.