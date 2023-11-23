‘Young Sheldon’: New Photo Hints at Big Changes for Emily Osment’s Mandy

Young Sheldon is beginning production on its seventh and final season, with the cast recently gathering to film the show’s new main title sequence, which will now include Emily Osment‘s Mandy.

The news came via a behind-the-scenes photo shared on Instagram by Raegan Revord, who plays Missy Cooper, the sassy and brash twin sister to Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) in the hit CBS comedy.

“Gang’s all here,” Revord captioned the snap, which featured (from left to right) executive producer Steve Holland, Montana Jordan (Georgie), Osment, Lance Barber (George Sr.), Armitage, co-creator/EP Steve Molaro, Zoe Perry (Marry), Revord, Annie Potts (Meemaw), producer Ansley Rix, and director Tim Marx.

This was the first hint that Osment would appear in the show’s title sequence for the final season, which TVLine later confirmed. Osment’s Mandy made her first appearance in Season 5 and soon was pregnant with Georgie’s baby.

She was promoted to series regular for Season 6, where her character gave birth to baby Connie (aka CeeCee). The May 18 season finale saw Mandy propose to Georgie. Now it looks like she is going to be playing an even more major role in the show’s final season.

Young Sheldon‘s title sequence has changed throughout the years, but this marks the first time Mandy will be featured. The first two seasons of the Big Bang Theory spinoff saw only lead star Armitage included in the opening credits before the rest of the Cooper family joined him in Season 3.

The titles were updated again in Season 5 to include more recent footage of Armitage, Revord, and Jordan. Armitage and Revord were only nine years old when the series premiered in 2017, while Jordan was 14.

Armitage also shared a photo from the set on Wednesday, November 22, showing him in costume while holding the Young Sheldon director’s clapperboard.

“Back at work! After such a long time away, it was exciting to start work yesterday on Season 7!” he wrote. “It’s our final season and everyone feels this mix of emotions. We are excited to be reunited, proud and grateful of the work we’ve gotten to do, and full of awareness that these sweet times will end. Right now, though, there is work to do!”

The final season will run for 14 episodes and is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, February 15, at 8/7 c on CBS.

