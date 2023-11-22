NFL Thanksgiving Games 2023 TV Schedule & Preview

The table is set for an NFL football feast on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.

First up, the Green Bay Packers are at Detroit’s Ford Field for an NFC North clash with the Lions (Fox, 12:30/11:30a c). The Lions, behind quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, are 8-2 and lead the division. At 4-6, quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers are coming off a much-needed win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Lions have won the last four meetings with the Packers, including a Week 18 game that eliminated Green Bay from playoff contention last season and a decisive 34-20 win in Week 4 in September. Turkey Day hasn’t been great for the Lions in recent years, as they haven’t won on Thanksgiving since 2016.

No one could explain how to cut up a turducken like John Madden#MaddenThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/iIwRK6IGo3 — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2023

On CBS at 4:30/3:30c, the Washington Commanders (4-6) visit AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for an NFC East rivalry game vs. the Dallas Cowboys (7-3). Quarterback Dak Prescott has the Cowboys on a hot streak, having won four of their last five games. The Cowboys have also won 12-straight regular-season games on their home field.

Meanwhile, the Commanders have been in free-fall: After a 2-0 start to the season, they’ve lost seven of their last nine games.

Primetime on NBC (8:20/7:20c) has a compelling matchup in the NFC West as the San Francisco 49ers (7-3) visit the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) at Lumen Field. With defensive end Nick Bosa and running back Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers could make it a rough night an injury-plagued Seahawks team. The 49ers won all three meetings (including the wild-card playoff game) vs. Seattle last season.

The Seahawks might get a boost from the home field: They’re 4-1 in Seattle so far this season.

Haven’t had your fill? The NFL’s first ever Black Friday game on November 24 has the Miami Dolphins (7-3) at the New York Jets (4-6) at 3/2c, exclusively streaming on Prime Video.