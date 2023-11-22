‘Yellowstone’: Singer Cory Asbury Reveals He Was Set to Play Fourth Dutton Brother in Season 6

Cory Asbury at awards show
Yellowstone is bowing out after the upcoming second half of Season 5, but had a sixth season gone ahead, fans could have been in for a surprise with the introduction of a fourth Dutton brother.

In a new interview with Taste of Country, Christian rock musician Cory Asbury revealed that he was supposed to play Kayce Dutton’s (Luke Grimes) long-lost brother in a proposed sixth season. However, those plans went down the drain when the hit Western drama was canceled earlier this year.

“I was fired up about it and so bummed when it was canceled,” Asbury told Taste of Country. “So bummed.”

The singer-songwriter previously revealed the news during an Instagram Live Q&A with Dutton Rules podcast host Adison Haager, sharing, “I was supposed to be Kayce’s long-lost brother.”

 

He said he and his family were “were gonna move to Montana for a full year,” adding, “We were ready… Anna (his wife) gave me the okay and our kids were like, ‘Okay, cool, we’ll live in Montana.'”

Yellowstone cast

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, led by patriarch John Dutton III (Kevin Costner) and his family, including three sons, Kayce, Lee (Dave Annable), and Jamie (Wes Bentley).

Asbury went on to say that he was asked to meet with Grimes and the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, but the meeting never ended up happening. He also said he was told not to spill the news, but with the show now canceled, he feels comfortable sharing.

The Grammy-nominated singer has released four solo studio albums, with his latest, Pioneer, released in September of this year. He also released the collaboration album Holy with Matt Gilman in 2008.

Earlier this month, Paramount Network officially announced that Yellowstone will air its final installment in November 2024. The end of the show comes after ongoing disputes between the show’s lead star, Costner, and the co-creator, Sheridan.

Despite the end of Yellowstone, Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, promised two new spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, which “will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon.”

Look out for TV Guide Magazine’s Yellowstone: The Complete Story Special Collector’s Edition, available online and on newsstands now. Plus, check out the TV Insider General Store for more special edition publications and merchandise for Yellowstone and other shows.

Yellowstone - CBS

Yellowstone where to stream

Yellowstone

Cory Asbury

Kevin Costner

Luke Grimes

