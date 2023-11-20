Every Song Featured on ‘Yellowstone’ Through All 5 Seasons: Kevin Costner Original Music & More

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

Have you been catching Yellowstone on CBS? Yellowstone Season 2 has officially begun airing on the network (a result of the writers and actors’ strikes of 2023), bringing a renewed interest in the series. Seasons 1 through 5 (through Episode 8) are also streaming on Peacock.

The Kevin Costner-led series will reportedly conclude with Season 5B, which was originally supposed to debut in November 2023, though that, too, is still up in the air due to the strikes and the reported tension between Costner and series creator/writer Taylor Sheridan. While we await Yellowstone Season 5 updates, we’re looking back on the series’ successful run. The western’s dramatic moments are highlighted by a compelling score, but also a soundtrack that features a long list of country music stars.

With 14 featured songs over the five seasons, the most frequent name you’ll see on the Yellowstone soundtrack is Ryan Bingham, but did you know that there are five Costner songs featured in the series as well, plus a song from Joe Brings Plenty, brother of cast member Mo Brings Plenty? Chris Stapleton, Whiskey Meyers, John Prine, and Maren Morris are some other recognizable names are also on the list, and there’s even a needle-drop from the soundtrack of Clint Eastwood‘s Oscar-winning western Unforgiven.

While there isn’t an official Yellowstone soundtrack to pick up to listen to all the songs, you can make your own with the handy list below of every song that has been featured on the show (so far). Plus, don’t forget to pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Yellowstone: The Complete Story Special Collector’s Edition, available online and on newsstands now, for more about the music from the show.

Yellowstone Season 1 Songs

Season 1 Episode 1, “Daybreak”

“Save Your Soul (Radio Version),” Joey Stylez [feat. Black*kiss]

“Tennessee Whiskey,” Chris Stapleton

“Judith,” A Perfect Circle

“On the River,” Whiskey Myers

“Tumbleweed,” Puscifer

“Ashokan Farewell,” Jay Ungar, Molly Mason

“Trouble About My Soul,” The Trishas

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Season 1 Episode 2, “Kill the Messenger”

“Thunder Kiss ‘65,” White Zombie

“Song 2,” Blur

“Bad News,” Whitey Morgan and the 78’s

“Goodbye Yesterday,” Shaver

Season 1 Episode 3, “No Good Horses”

“Howlin at the Moon,” Bad Flamingo

“Got Me in a Bind,” Rusty Tinder

“The Humbling River,” Puscifer

Season 1 Episode 4, “The Long Black Train”

“Sunrise,” Ryan Bingham

“After Hours,” Brad Hatfield

“Frogman,” Whiskey Myers

“Keep the Wolves Away,” Uncle Lucius

“Stone,” Whiskey Myers

Season 1 Episode 5, “Coming Home”

“Bar, Guitar and Honky Tonk Crowd,” Whiskey Myers

“Have A Cava,” Jason Rebello

“I Wish I Was,” Maren Morris

“All Choked Up Again,” Ryan Bingham

“Morning,” William Wild

“Sunrise,” Ryan Bingham

Season 1 Episode 6, “The Remembering”

“Claudia’s Theme” (Version Eight), Lennie Niehaus, Clint Eastwood

“Uneasy Moments,” Jason Rebello

“Other Waltz,” Jason Rebello

“What Was Lost,” Jason Rebello

“Forgiveness Don’t Grow on Trees,” Bad Flamingo

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Season 1 Episode 7, “A Monster is Among Us”

“Little Drummer Boy,” Emmylou Harris

“Without Your Love,” Chris Stapleton

“Wolves,” Ryan Bingham

Season 1 Episode 8, “The Unraveling Pt. 1”

“Green Valley,” Puscifer

“Baby I Lost My Way, (But I’m Going Home),” Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

“Broken Window Serenade,” Whiskey Myers

“Grand Canyon,” Puscifer

Season 1 Episode 8, “The Unraveling Pt. 2”

“Late Night Mellow,” Jason Rebello

“I’d Die Without You,” P.M. Dawn

“Lord Knows I Tried,” Bad Flamingo

“Me and the Whiskey,” Whitey Morgan and the 78’s

“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland

“Mercy Now,” Mary Gauthier

Yellowstone Season 2 Songs

Season 2 Episode 1, “A Thundering”

“What Comes Naturally,” Blackberry Smoke

“My Diamond Is Too Rough,” Ryan Bingham

“Conquer,” Kind

“Ain’t Much Left of Me,” Blackberry Smoke

“Mud,” Whiskey Myers

“Long Hot Summer Day,” Turnpike Troubadours

“Workin’ Overtime,” Lainey Wilson

Season 2 Episode 2, “New Beginnings”

“Breakdown in G Major,” Eliot Bronson

“Bread & Water,” Ryan Bingham

Season 2 Episode 3, “The Reek of Desperation”

“Here & Gone,” Mississippi Twilight

“Montana Melody,” LeGrande Harvey

“Fire,” Bad Flamingo

“Up to No Good Livin’,” Chris Stapleton

“Train Rollin’,” Blackberry Smoke

“Whiskey and You,” Chris Stapleton

Season 2 Episode 4, “Only Devils Left”

“Johnny Cash (Man in Black),” Badd Wolf

“Last of My Kind,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Season 2 Episode 5, “Touching Your Enemy”

“Nose on the Grindstone (Our Vinyl Sessions),” Tyler Childers, OurVinyl

“S.O.B.,” Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

“Never Be Ourselves,” Savannah Conley

“Reaper,” Wild The Coyote, Badd Wolf

“Good One Comin’ on,” Blackberry Smoke

“Scare the Devil Outta You (Bonus Track),” Blackberry Smoke

“Welcome ‘Round Here,” The Marcus King Band

“Shakin’ Hands With the Holy Ghost,” Blackberry Smoke

“Drank Like Hank,” Brothers Osborne

“Prayers,” Pete Sands

Season 2 Episode 6, “Blood the Boy”

“Pearl Snaps,” Jason Boland & The Stragglers

“Start To Go,” Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real

“Deep Down in the South,” Whiskey Myers

“Waiting for the Thunder,” Blackberry Smoke

“Headstone,” Whiskey Myers

“Take This Heart of Gold,” Mandolin Orange

“All I Know,” William Prince

“The Killer,” Kevin Costner and the Modern West, Jaida Dreyer

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Season 2 Episode 7, “Resurrection Day”

“Outlaw Sh*t,” Waylon Jennings, The .357’s

“I Hurt Too,” Katie Herzig

“Lucky Seven,” Blackberry Smoke

“Slow Burn,” Kacey Musgraves

“White Trash Story,” Casey Donahew

“Evening Blues” William Wild

“Heaven’s Gate (from “Tales of Yellowstone”),” Kevin Costner & Modern West, Lily Costner

“Old Man,” Wild The Coyote, Badd Wolf

Season 2 Episode 8, “Behind Us Only Grey”

“Alabama Pines,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“Broken Rock Freestyle,” MC RedCloud

“Broken Rock Freestyle Beat,” Plan B Strik9

“Save You Soul (Radio Version),” Joey Stylez [feat. Black*kiss]

“Warpath,” Drezus

“Repulsion,” APM Music

“Axe,” The Steel Woods

Season 2 Episode 9, “Enemies by Monday”

“Orange Bus,” Brock Tyler

“Love Someone,” Honey County

“Under Your Influence,” Honey County [feat. Spencer Crandall]

“That Would Be Alright,” Lincoln Grounds, Thomm Jutz

“Dreams and Gasoline,” Rob Baird

“Fast Stack,” William Wild

“You Can’t Bring Me Down,” Suicidal Tendencies

Season 2 Episode 10, “Sins of the Father”

“Daddy Doesn’t Pray Anymore,” Chris Stapleton

“Black Metal Recruitment Vox Full Mix,” Signature Tracks

“The Weary Kind,” Ryan Bingham

Yellowstone Season 3 Songs

Season 3 Episode 1, “You’re the Indian Now”

“Dark Thoughts Ride,” Kevin Costner and The Modern West

“Mamma Song,” Cody Jinks

“Cigarette,” Honey County

“Good Corn Liquor,” The SteelDrivers

“Caroline,” Colter Wall, Belle Plaine

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Season 3 Episode 2, “Freight Trains and Monsters”

“Sleeping Dogs,” Blackberry Smoke

“Party Like You,” The Cadillac Three

“Lady May,” Tyler Childers

“Condemned,” Zach Bryan

Season 3 Episode 3, “An Acceptable Surrender”

“What Cowboys Do,” Casey Donahew

“Revolution” by Red Shahan

“The Mercury,” Turnpike Troubadours

“Me and Jack,” Jon Pardi

“Where Do You Want It,” Whitey Morgan and the 78’s

“Gasoline,” Whiskey Myers

“Mine,” Esterly, Kendell Marvel

Season 3 Episode 4, “Going Back to Cali”

“We Don’t Run,” Kevin Costner and The Modern West

“Ain’t Too Worried,” Bad Flamingo

“Life of Sin,” Sturgill Simpson

“Butter,” Bad Flamingo

“Dead Men Tell No Tales,” Motorhead

Season 3 Episode 5, “Cowboys and Dreamers”

“Long White Line,” Sturgill Simpson

“Drunken Poet’s Dream,” Hayes Carll

Season 3 Episode 6, “All for Nothings”

“Straight Up Sideways,” Lainey Wilson

“Episode 3: Finale, Pt. 1 (Origins, Villains, & the Like),” Jomo and the Possum Posse

“Kmag Yoyo,” Hayes Carll

Season 3 Episode 7, “The Beating”

“The Valley,” Charley Crockett

“Turtles All the Way Down,” Sturgill Simpson

“Born Again,” Tyler Childers

“Walkin’ Out The Door,” APM Music

Season 3 Episode 8, “I Killed a Man Today”

“Me My Bottle and Nothing but Time,” Gethen Jenkins

“Tell My Mother I Miss Her So,” Ryan Bingham

Season 3 Episode 9, “Meaner Than Evil”

“Snake Eyes,” Ryan Bingham

“This Way of Life,” Garrett Bradford

“You Won’t See It Coming,” Kevin Costner and the Modern West

Season 3 Episode 10, “The World is Purple”

“Ain’t Gonna Drown,” Elle King

“Dead Man’s Curve,” Brothers Osborne

“Small Town Girl,” Lainey Wilson

Yellowstone Season 4 Songs

Season 4 Episode 1, “Half the Money”

“Black Sheep,” Hailey Whitters

“Goodbye,” TVA

“Plain to See Plainsman,” Colter Wall

Season 4 Episode 2, “Phantom Pain”

“Hey Delilah,” Blackberry Smoke

“Thoughts Fly Free,” J.A. Maxwell-Saunders

“Deeper in the Woods,” Ross Shifflett

“The Other Side,” Ryan Bingham

“Wishing Well,” Ryan Bingham

Season 4 Episode 3, “All I See is You”

“Sleeping on the Blacktop,” Colter Wall

“Ain’t Got Much,” Ross Shifflett

“Blind Lover,” The Steel Woods

“Come On Over,” Pink Shark Music

“Together With Family,” MIBE

“Cherie,” Thomm Jutz and Peter Cronin

“All I See Is You,” Shane Smith and the Saints

“Caravan of Fools,” John Prine

Season 4 Episode 4, “Winning or Learning”

“All I See Is You,” Shane Smith and the Saints

“Lana,” Bill Anschell

“The Low Road,” Shooter Jennings

“Hands on the Wheel,” Willie Nelson

Season 4 Episode 5, “Under a Blanket of Red”

“Brother,” Joe Brings Plenty

“Cowpoke,” Colter Wall

“All Over The Road,” Blackberry Smoke

“Flying Or Crying,” Zach Bryan

Season 4 Episode 6, “I Want to Be Him”

“West Texas in My Eye,” The Panhandlers

“Bottle in My Hand,” Gethen Jenkins

“Take It Easy Mama,” Ryan Bingham

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Season 4 Episode 7, “Keep the Wolves Close”

“The Cowboy In Me,” Tim McGraw

“Don’t Come A Lookin’,” Jackson Dean

“Only Memories,” Bill Morgan

“The Poet,” Ryan Bingham

Season 4 Episode 8, “No Kindness for the Coward”

“Hurt So Bad,” Jaime Wyatt

“Cover Me Up,” Jason Isbell

Season 4 Episode 9, “No Such Thing as Fair”

“Chess,” Honey County

“Javalena,” Red Shahan

“Dear Rodeo,” Cody Johnson

“Break My Heart Sweetly,” John Moreland

“Restless Ways” (In the bunkhouse), Gethen Jenkins

“Hallelujah” (Walker plays song for Beth), Ryan Bingham

Season 4 Episode 10, “Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops”

“To Keep From Being Found,” Hayes Carll

“Beat Me Down,” Wade Bowen

“The Light,” Tanner Usrey

“Peace in the Pines,” Kolton Moore and The Clever Few

Yellowstone Season 5 Songs

Season 5 Episode 1, “One Hundred Years is Nothing”

“Happy Hour,” Hayes Carll

“Dance the Night Away,” Shane Smith and the Saints

“Alex,” Shane Smith and the Saints

“Fire in the Ocean,” Shane Smith and the Saints

“Whiskey Fever,” Zach Bryan

“Mule Skinner Blues,” Dolly Parton

“Shades of Gray,” Robert Earl Keen

Season 5 Episode 2, “The Sting of Wisdom”

“Cosmopolitan,” Chris Hajian and Andrew Ezrin

Season 5 Episode 3, “Tall Drink of Water”

“Off the Wagon,” Isaac Hoskins

“Willie Nelson’s Wail,” Vincent Neil Emmerson

“Last Call,” 49 Winchester

“Smell Like Smoke,” Lainey Wilson

Season 5 Episode 4, “Horses in Heaven”

“The Good I’ll Do,” Zach Bryan

“New Friends,” Lainey Wilson

Season 5 Episode 5, “Watch ‘Em Ride Away”

“Intertwine,” Senora May

“Far from Home,” Aubrie Sellers

Yellowstone, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS