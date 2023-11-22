Did ‘Swifties’ Play a Role in Harry Jowsey’s ‘DWTS’ Exit? Either Way, He’s Going to ‘Shake It Off’

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Harry Jowsey and his pro partner Rylee Arnold endeared themselves to Dancing With the Stars viewers this season. The reality TV star’s vulnerability and likability played a key role in his going as far as he did in the competition.

The Too Hot to Handle star was an audience favorite not only with viewers at home but also with members of the studio audience. (They could often be heard yelling “Harry!” more frantically than Sheila Fisher ever did on Knots Landing.)

After scoring a record high of 30 points this week for their rumba to Taylor Swift’s song “August” and losing out to Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber in a dance relay to Swift’s “Shake It Off,” Jowsey and Arnold landed in the bottom three. Then, they were announced as the eliminated duo, narrowly missing advancing to the semi-finals.

TV Insider chatted with the couple on the post-show press line to get their impressions on their journey, plans for the future, and whether Jowsey believes “Swifties” played a role in his being sent home on a night celebrating Swift’s music.

You went out in a high, earning a personal best with your score. Comments from the judges were positive, too. How do you feel?

Harry Jowsey: It’s bittersweet, you know. I feel like [you] take so many steps in the right direction and then, you take the wrong steps. But we improved. We did incredible things and we were able to make it this far.

Dancing With the Stars has introduced you to a whole new audience. What have you learned from being on this show?

Jowsey: The biggest thing that this has taught me is that there’s a lot of hate and a lot of love. I’ve been able to be comfortable with seeing both sides of it and not taking it personally.

What would you like to do next?

Jowsey: Honestly, I’d love to move into hosting and acting stuff. I’ve got a film coming out called Billy Knight. Al Pacino is in it. Also Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), and Diana Silvers (Space Force). I had a few scenes in it, which is really exciting. To be able to be a part of it is so cool. I don’t know how I got on there, but I’m there. Hopefully this will lead to more opportunities. Maybe [the next] Magic Mike?

Are we going to see you on the DWTS tour in 2024?

Jowsey: Wouldn’t that be great?

Rylee, some pros have to go a few seasons before they’re asked about if they’re dating their celebrity partner or before they go surprisingly far in the competition – you had both of that in year one!

Rylee Arnold: This has truly been a dream. It’s been above and beyond what I thought it was going to be. I never expected to make this far. I never expected to have an amazing partner like Harry, who is somebody I can connect with and have fun with. Ultimately, it was a joy all season. I feel like I was just making “little Rylee,” who always wanted to do this, so happy. I hope that this can be my job for years to come and I can continue to do this every season.

You’ve talked about Harry’s vulnerability and willingness to try something totally new, but that also describes several other contestants who’ve already been eliminated this season. To what do you specifically attribute Harry’s success on the show?

Arnold: Harry brought a light and a charisma to the dance floor. He has something you can’t deny, and people loved him. He was vulnerable and just went out there. Harry tried his hardest. I think people really liked to see that.

Harry, I read that “Swifties” were going to vote against you because you follow music manager Scooter Braun on Instagram. (Swift and Braun were in conflict over the master rights to her first six albums.) Is this something on which you can comment?

Jowsey: I think whatever happened between two people doesn’t involve me. I shouldn’t hate someone just because someone else doesn’t like them. Every time I’ve met Scooter and we’ve gone to dinner, he’s always been such a gentleman. He’s always been so lovely to me. So, I understand that a lot of “Swifties” were really upset, but at the end of the day it doesn’t involve me. So I shouldn’t put any energy into it. I respect both sides. I understand that people were hurt along the way. So, it does suck, but it doesn’t involve me.

Dancing With the Stars, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+