‘Transplant’ Boss Teases ‘Some Very Big Questions’ in Season 3 Finale

Transplant ended its second season with the life of one of the doctors (Jim Watson‘s Theo Hunter) in danger after a helicopter crash. He survived, though we see how what happened to him following it (as well as everything else going on in his life) affects him throughout Season 3.

Will it be someone else’s turn to be in danger in this season’s finale? “In a very, very different way,” creator Joseph Kay teases to TV Insider.

Like at the end of Season 2 — Bash (Hamza Haq) showed up at Mags’ (Laurence Leboeuf) door, setting the stage for the two of them now together — expect some “very major moments” this year. “We absolutely end Season 3 on some very big questions both about everybody’s future, specifically about Bash and Mags and about where they wind up,” says Kay.

“Season 3 and Season 4 are very connected in terms of big sort of emotional endings that we get to for all the characters. And for Bash, I would say that in the end of Season 2, Bash fires his therapist, and he has a story in Season 3 which brings him, in a sense, back to willing to engage in his past in a way we haven’t seen before,” he continues. “And I think Season 3 takes us to a really interesting place both emotionally and professionally in terms of what we’re saying with Bash and how that flows from everybody else.” For example, he’s realizing he’s equating his sister Amira’s (Sirena Gulamgaus) rebellion with his own.

Also, part of the rest of this season for Bash is him becoming a Canadian citizen (he passed the exam but still has the interview) and his relationship with Mags. Expect some “back and forth” and “where they end up leads us into Season 4 in a pretty dynamic way,” Kay previews.

