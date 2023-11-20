It’s time for a rematch between husband and wife Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on Barmageddon in the November 20 episode, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the two battling it out in Air Cannon Cornhole.

Contestants, on the roof of Ole Red, use “corn-ified” air cannons to shoot beanbags into holes on the “moonshine board.” They have three beanbags per round, with a total of three alternate rounds. Sinking a beanbag into a hole is worth three points, and landing it on a ledge is worth one point. Round 3 features a “corn gatling gun” (Cornholer Maximus) that fires multiple bags in rapid succession, with a bigger hold in the middle that’s worth five points. The team with the most points at the end wins.

In the clip, Stefani is up first, and as she points out, “I don’t know if you remember last time… I’m really good at this.” Shelton adds, “and you have all your military tactical gear today.” He bests her in their first tosses, and then when it’s time for each to go again, Carson Daly advises Shelton, “hey, do you want to sleep on the couch tonight? Choose wisely, my friend.” Watch the full clip above to see how Stefani and Shelton each do in that round.

Prior to the season, Shelton told TV Insider of that addition to Air Cannon Cornhole for Round 3, “We dreamed up the cornhole Gatling gun [that shoots bean bags]. Since one didn’t exist, we built it ourselves.”

And when it comes to facing off against his wife, “Gwen and I both lost to our competition in Season 1, so when I play her, only one of us can redeem ourselves,” he said. “Will I have to sleep in the guest room after this episode? You’ll have to tune in to find out!”

