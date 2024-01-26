Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Fans Make Season 3 Plea

Blake Shelton‘s Barmageddon aired its Season 2 finale on Monday, January 22, and fans are hoping it wasn’t the last episode ever of the bar-themed game show.

The show, which was co-created by Shelton, Carson Daly, and Lee Metzger, first premiered on December 5, 2022, on the USA Network and returned for a second season on November 13, 2023.

Daly serves behind the bar, Shelton provides musical accompaniment, and Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella in WWE) hosts the competition.

Each episode, which takes place at Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red, sees two celebrities (each paired with a viral internet sensation) face off in a series of classic bar games with a twist, including Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, and Sharts (“Shelton Darts”).

Shelton himself competed on Monday’s finale, where he battled it out with singer-songwriter and former American Idol runner-up Lauren Alaina. The former Voice coach was victorious and took to social media afterward to celebrate.

What a way to end the season!!!! @barmageddonusa WINNER!!! Ha! Our lives will never be the same!!! #Barmageddon pic.twitter.com/B0S9ut2GZf — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 23, 2024

“What a way to end the season!!!! @barmageddonusa WINNER!!! Ha! Our lives will never be the same!!! #Barmageddon,” Shelton wrote alongside a photo of himself holding his Barmageddon gold medal.

However, with Shelton’s comment came concerns from fans regarding a third season. As of writing, the USA Network has yet to confirm whether the show will be back.

“Congratulations on another fun season! @BarmageddonUSA We need s3,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“Congrats Blake, I hope there is a season three and that I get to watch it here in Canada,” added another.

Can’t wait for the next season — Mariana Stoian (@mariana24stoian) January 23, 2024

“We need a season 3 of @BarmagedddonUSA wouldn’t you agree?!” commented another viewer.

Another added, “@blakeshelton’s #Barmageddon is quite possibly the best entertainment available now. I hope that there will be a #Season3 in the near future.”

The worries come after Daly recently commented about the show’s low viewing figures. In the comment section of a post Shelton shared promoting a recent episode, Daly replied, writing, “Tell a friend too!! We need more [eyes].”

According to USTVDB, the Season 2 finale was watched by 493,000 and received a 0.16 in the key demo.

Do you want to see more Barmageddon? Let us know in the comments below.