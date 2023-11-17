See ‘Secret Lives of Dancing Dogs’ Duo Perform Moves on ‘The View’

Forget about Dancing With the Stars. For many fur moms and dads it’s all about dancing with the dogs! A new Hulu docuseries, which debuted Friday, November 17, takes a look at the joyful folks who partner with their pooches to compete in dancing dog competitions.

Over six binge-worthy episodes, The Secret Lives of Dancing Dogs follows a group of dog lovers and their canine partners as they prepare to perform at the Crufts Dog Show in England, the biggest dog show in the world.

Among those featured are Jennifer Fraser and her pup partner Daiquiri, who showed off their skills and special bond on the November 10 episode of The View.

In the footage, above, we see the pair perform a routine to the song “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I.

Hosts Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin were clearly smitten. “This is the sweet dog. I love it,” Haines said before Griffin added, “Better than any boyfriend!”

Fraser said that her love of dogs comes from her grandma and that she had been training dogs since she was three. The duo hold 13 world records and competed in England’s ultimate dog dancing competition. And for dog owners thinking of giving it a try themselves, she recommended that if you want to get your dog to learn new tricks, it’s best to invest in some good treats and recognize your dog’s body language.

Then, Daiquiri busts out a few special moves involving the hosts. See what he does in the clip above.

Check out some of the competitors and their canine companions in the clip below.

The Secret Lives of Dancing Dogs, Documentary Premiere, November 17, Hulu

The View, Weekdays, 11 am/10c, ABC