Sunny Hostin has officially been turned off by Gerry Turner, the star of ABC‘s latest reality dating series, The Golden Bachelor. According to The View co-host, she believes she requires “intensive therapy” after how she received the emotionally charged rose ceremony that unfolded on the October 5 episode, as it left her feeling “uncomfortable.”

During the morning’s Hot Topics segment, Joy Behar highlighted that emotions were running high on the second episode of The Golden Bachelor. Turner, who was visibly emotional, gave his first rose to Leslie and his last to Kathy, bidding farewell to Natascha, Jeanie, and Peggy. While many viewers lauded the heartfelt moment, Hostin held a contrasting view of the Golden Bachelor and his emotional display.

“I felt like, I really didn’t like it,” Hostin said before adding, “I’m thinking I need intense therapy.” She then began to fire off stats about how much women cry on average before stating, “I’m not a crier. She then stated that men, on average, cry 1.9 times a month before concluding, “It just made me so uncomfortable, all those tears.”

Meanwhile, Alyssa Farah Griffin swooped in to defend Turner, telling her co-hosts, “No! I love Gerry. He can cry anytime. I’m obsessed with him. He is so adorable.”

Then Sara Haines came with some insight, saying, “I think the tears come from a place of what this all symbolized — which is second chances,” she suggested. “Everyone had such beautiful stories that I think when he’s looking at them, it’s not The Bachelor at 23. This is someone that recognizes that everyone took a chance [and] they reached out of their comfort zones.”

The Golden Bachelor features women aged 60 to 75, looking for love in 71-year-old widower Turner.

Ana Navarro, on the other hand, was ready to talk about anything but the dating series, going as far as to criticize The View’s executive producer, Brian Teta, for pressuring her to offer her thoughts on the show.

“Can I tell you something? I’m gonna be the one crying if we keep talking about The Bachelor,” she jested. “Brian Teta is gonna torture me about this every week. He said it’s the No. 1 show on Hulu. I want to be thrown on the other side of the wall.”

The camera then cuts to Teta, who sassily nods, confirming Navarro’s claim.

Check out the clip below.

GOLDEN BACHELOR GETS EMOTIONAL: After @GoldenBachABC‘s Gerry Turner cried on Thursday night’s episode during the rose ceremony, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/IgZVo2ye0O — The View (@TheView) October 6, 2023

