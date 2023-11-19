What Is Kanopy? New Movies Coming to Free Streaming Service in November

No fees, no ads… no-brainer! Requiring only a public library card (check that your local library participates), Kanopy provides free streaming to any device without the hassle of intrusive commercials or entering your credit card info.

The platform, which is also free to students and educators with the proper ID, boasts thoughtfully curated collections of titles for viewers of all ages, with clever categories including “Funny Stuff,” “The Criterion Collection,” “Myths & Fables,” “Tales From History” and “Starring Roles,” featuring favorites like 1984’s All of Me, with Lily Tomlin’s soul accidentally transferred into the body of Steve Martin.

Learn more about what Kanopy has to offer below.

It’s Noirvember



This month, Kanopy runs a roster of hard-boiled crime dramas to celebrate film noir’s classic atmospheric style. Among the top entries are 1952’s Sudden Fear, with Jack Palance and Joan Crawford as an actor and a playwright in a murderous marriage, and the 1949 race-the-clock thriller D.O.A., starring Edmond O’Brien as a poisoned accountant with 24 hours to find his own killer. There’s also a batch of more modern “neo-noir” flicks, including director Christopher Nolan’s 2000 gem Memento, about an amnesiac (Guy Pearce) trying to piece together his wife’s death in reverse, and 2001’s moody Jack Nicholson-led detective drama The Pledge.

New Arrivals



Kanopy’s current slate includes a slew of popular newer arrivals, such as last year’s leading Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All at Once, starring gold statuette victors Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis; 2022’s utterly delightful live-action/stop-motion dramedy Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, about a talking seashell looking to reunite with his family; and Woody Harrelson as the captain of an ill-fated luxury superyacht in the 2022 black comedy Triangle of Sadness.

Premiering titles in November include this quartet:

Wild Scandinavia (2023)

PBS’s three-episode series captures the beauty of the Norwegian Arctic, the forests of Sweden and Finland, and Iceland’s powerful volcanoes in action.

How to Blow Up a Pipeline (2022)

Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Sasha Lane (Loki) and Marcus Scribner (black-ish) star in a timely thriller about social activists driven to extreme measures by the growing global climate crisis.

Six Minutes to Midnight (2020)

Murder, spy games and national secrets run amok at a private school for the daughters of Nazis in this nail-biting espionage thriller starring Judi Dench, Jim Broadbent and Eddie Izzard (who also penned the script).

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Paul Thomas Anderson’s wildly offbeat romance scored Adam Sandler a Golden Globe nod. He plays a socially anxious novelty-item entrepreneur with a hair-trigger temper—and a budding romance with his sister’s coworker (Emily Watson). Philip Seymour Hoffman costars.

This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s November issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.