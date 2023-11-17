Colman Domingo Is ‘Rustin,’ ‘Monarch’ Monster Mania, Tyler Perry’s Story, a Movie to ‘Destroy’

David Lee/Netflix

Rustin

Movie Premiere

Fear the Walking Dead’s Colman Domingo, an Emmy winner (as guest actor on Euphoria) and Tony nominee, could add an Oscar accolade to his resumé for his outstanding performance as civil-rights pioneer Bayard Rustin, an architect of the historic March on Washington in 1963. That event is the focus of director George C. Wolfe’s historical drama, enlivened by Domingo’s fiery, funny and passionate charisma as a confidante and friend to Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. (Aml Ameen) whose homosexuality created barriers to Rustin getting the renown he deserved. This film, co-starring Chris Rock as skeptical NAACP chief Roy Wilkins and Glynn Turman as union leader and Rustin fan A. Philip Randolph, could help reverse that injustice.

Apple TV+

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Series Premiere

Godzilla takes a back seat to Monarch, the shadowy X-Files-like organization that tracks the radiation-feeding MUTOs (Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms), in a sporadically thrilling addition to the MonsterVerse. In a sweet casting stunt, Kurt Russell and son Wyatt play older and younger versions of the same character: Army officer Lee Shaw, initially assigned to shadow Monarch’s expeditions in the 1950s. The contemporary story unfolds in the wake of Godzilla’s 2014 attack on San Francisco, when survivor Cate (Anna Sawai) travels to Tokyo to explore her secret family connection to Monarch, where she connects with a half-sibling (Ren Watabe) and begins a global quest for answers with the inevitable hacker (Kiersey Clemons) on board. Kurt Russell brings so much vigor and wit to his portrayal of the elder Shaw, it’s a shame he’s saddled having to shepherd these mopey Scooby Gang wannabes. Most episodes become a waiting game for the next amazing monster, five minutes of awe after 40-odd minutes of yawn. (See the full review.)

AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story

Documentary Premiere

How Tyler Perry went from Madea to mogul is the inspirational arc of this biographical portrait, named after his mother, Willie Maxine Perry, who inspired Tyler’s most famous (and for some infamous) character. The film charts Perry’s rise from a traumatic childhood with an abusive father to making it big with 2005’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman (introducing his breakout character of Madea) through his more recent successes as a studio head and filmmaker.

Anne Marie Fox/Peacock/Universal Studios

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain

Movie Premiere

They score most weeks as the hapless Saturday Night Live writers known as Please Don’t Destroy (real names: Martin Herlihy, John Higgins and Ben Marshall) in hilarious digital shorts. Do they have what it takes to carry a feature-length comedy movie? From what I’ve seen, it looks entirely possible. The trio plays their usual doltish and emotionally immature selves, embarking on a quest to find a hidden treasure worth up to $100 million presumably buried in a nearby forest. Along the way, they encounter hostile park rangers (Meg Stalter and X Mayo), a creepy cult leader (SNL’s Bowen Yang), a hawk with attitude and other creatures of the wild in a series of slapstick adventures. Bonus: Conan O’Brien appears as the father of Ben, at one point described as looking “like a colonial ghost.”

Apple TV+

For All Mankind

Mars base Happy Valley isn’t such a happy experience for those working the lower decks—as new arrival Miles (Toby Kebbell) discovers when Season 4 of the terrific sci-fi drama continues. Returning commander Danielle Poole (Krys Marshall) has quite the task getting the base back up to speed, while back on Earth, Aleida (Coral Peña) and Kelly (Cynthy Wu) drown their sorrows over their own conflicted feelings about the new direction at NASA.

