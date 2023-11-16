Dick Van Dyke 98th Birthday Tribute Special Headed to CBS

CBS is hosting a celebration for Dick Van Dyke‘s once-in-a-century milestone.

Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic is set to commemorate the iconic entertainer’s 98th birthday on Thursday, December 21, airing at 9/8c.

The two-hour star-studded event will showcase performances, appearances by special guests, a festive musical segment and include footage from Van Dyke’s classic films such as Mary Poppins, Bye Bye Birdie, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

“I started with CBS under contract in 1955 with the CBS morning show, then The Dick Van Dyke Show and Diagnosis Murder, said Van Dyke. “I’ve been with the CBS family for almost 70 years, and I couldn’t be prouder. I’m incredibly honored that CBS will throw me a 98th birthday special. Can’t wait to be part of the show!”

The executive producers for Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic are Craig and Clara Plestis from Smart Dog Media. Deena Katz will oversee casting and serve as an executive producer, with Ashley Edens taking on the role of showrunner. Van Dyke and his wife, Arlene Silver, are also producers for the project in collaboration with White Label Productions.

Both Dick Van Dyke and Smart Dog Media are represented by Paradigm.

Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic will premiere Thursday, December 21, from 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

