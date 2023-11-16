“Poor bum had so much hope,” says the modern day version of the titular bear in the teaser for Seth MacFarlane‘s prequel to the hit film franchise.

Peacock has announced that the new Ted series, set in 1993, will premiere with all seven episodes, on Thursday, January 11, 2024. The streaming service has also released a teaser which sees the Ted of 30 years ago writing to his future self. “If you’re reading this, it means we got a new series on the most successful streaming platform ever.” The 2023 version corrects that with, “We got a new series.”

What will also disappoint the bear in the future? His hope for NASA sending people to the moon all the time as well as a “world of flying cars, normal weather, and new TV characters that don’t just rehash old stuff.” Watch the video above.

In the prequel series, it’s 1993, and Ted the bear’s moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), John’s parents Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach), and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

“Each generation develops its own unique artistic style, its own way of seeing the world. In the twenties, it was the subversive musical phrasings of jazz. In the fifties, it was the bold brushwork of the abstract expressionists. Our generation’s unique art is streaming content based on previously successful intellectual property. In that proud tradition, we humbly give you Ted,” executive producer, writer, director, co-showrunner MacFarlane and executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh said in a statement.

“Our series is a prequel to the Ted movies. It takes place in the nineties but is based on the timeless truth that being sixteen sucks. The only thing that makes it tolerable is going through it with a friend, even if that friend is a has-been magical teddy bear with a foul mouth and a proclivity for drug use,” they continued. “The three of us were teenagers in the nineties and grew up in and around Boston, where the show takes place, so many of these stories are personal for us. We were able to put the characters through some of the same indignities and milestones we experienced back then. Also, we made stuff up (it’s a lot of pages to fill and real life is mostly boring).”

Also serving as executive producers are Erica Huggins, Alana Kleinman, Jason Clark, and Aimee Carlson (Fuzzy Door Productions). The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Fuzzy Door, and MRC.

Ted, Series Premiere (all seven episodes), Thursday, January 11, 2024, Peacock