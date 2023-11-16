John Cena to Host New Talk Show ‘What Drives You’ at Roku

John Cena is joining the growing list of talk show hosts.

Roku has announced that it has greenlit a celebrity talk series, What Drives You, hosted by Cena. It’s the wrestler and actor’s first-ever talk series and it expands his existing relationship with Roku Originals, which includes his prior role in the comedy series Die Hart 2: Die Harter and the upcoming docuseries WWE Superstars of Tomorrow.

The eight-episode series on the streaming platform is a breakthrough talk show format. Cena will hit the road with his celebrity friends in their favorite vehicles that hold a special meaning to them. In each episode, he’ll hitch a ride with a new guest for an in-depth interview and curiosity-fueled excursion, and they’ll discuss a wide variety of both laugh-out-loud and deeply personal topics, as well as reminisce about some of the guest’s favorite memories associated with their prized ride.

“The car you drive and where you drive it can say a lot about who you are, from your personality type to what you value and prioritize the most,” said Cena in a statement. “What Drives You is all about tapping into this and each guest’s unique connection to their car, and a destination close to their heart, as the crux of a candid and wide-ranging conversation. It’s a great opportunity for me to ride shotgun and learn from some of the world’s most entertaining and inspiring individuals.”

Added Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media, “We’re thrilled to partner with John Cena and Leftfield Pictures to bring our audience What Drives You’ a talk series that converges John’s passions of cars, conversation and entertainment. John infuses extraordinary energy into every conversation he has, giving viewers an under-the-hood look into the lives of each guest.”

“We’ve always felt that John’s quick wit, sincere curiosity and charm would make him a terrific host for a talk format, and What Drives You is the perfect vehicle (sorry) to showcase his talent and genuine obsession with all things automotive,” said Leftfield Pictures President Shawn Witt. “We’re stoked to bring this series to life with him and our partners at Roku.”

What Drives You is produced by ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures. Witt, Cena, David George, Sean Moran, Jay Bienstock, and Dan Baime serve as executive producers. Sean Boyle oversees the series on behalf of Roku Originals.