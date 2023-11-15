Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

The seven remaining couples delivered big time on Tuesday’s (November 14) Dancing With the Stars, which paid tribute to Whitney Houston with a night of stunning performances.

Special guest Billy Porter joined the judges, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, to watch and score the routines, which included a perfect set of 10s for The Baby-Sitters Club star Xochitl Gomez and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy.

After two hours of impressive performances, America voted on which couples they wanted to see move on to next week’s Taylor Swift-themed show. With the judges’ scores combined with the viewers’ votes, it left Barry Williams & Peta Murgatroyd, Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach, and Charity Lawson & Artem Chigvintsev in the bottom three.

Despite an impassioned performance that saw Williams ripping his shirt off, the Brady Bunch alum and his partner Murgatroyd were eliminated from the competition.

Many fans were shocked by Williams’ elimination, especially as YouTuber Harry Jowsey and his partner Rylee Arnold finished at the bottom of the judges’ scoreboard.

“Outing myself as a Brady Bunch (and Dancing with the Stars) fan to say that I cannot believe y’all saved Harry over national treasure Barry Williams,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter). “Barry danced circles around Harry. That elimination was sick and twisted.”

“Barry Williams getting eliminated from dwts after giving his heart and soul to that dance off …. there aren’t words,” said another.

Another fan added, “Barry Williams was robbed. What a sweet and adorable man that just seems like the kindest human.”

As for Williams himself, he took the elimination in good spirits, telling co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, “This has been the most wonderful experience of my life. The support of friends, fans, family, and everyone here has made this a complete delight from start to finish.”

Check out the full leaderboard after Tuesday’s episode below.

Ariana Madix & Pasha Pashkov: 42 (9,10,10,10 + 3 — Inaba, Hough, Porter, Tonioli)

Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy: 40 (10,10,10,10)

Charity Lawson & Artem Chigvintsev: 39 (9,9,9,9)

Alyson Hannigan & Sasha Farber: 36 (8,8,9,8+3)

Barry Williams & Peta Murgatroyd: 35 (8,8,8,8+3)

Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach: 33 (8,9,8,8)

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold: 28 (7,7,7,7)