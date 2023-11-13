Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

As The Bold and the Beautiful fans continue to speculate whether John McCook is departing the long-running CBS soap, the actor’s daughter, Molly McCook, has shared a loving tribute to his 30-plus years on the hit show.

In recent episodes, John’s Eric Forrester has been dealing with a life-threatening illness, with his doctor giving him only weeks to live. More members of the Forrester family will learn of Eric’s heartbreaking news this week, which has led many viewers to wonder whether the Forrester patriarch is truly leaving the series.

Molly took to Instagram on Friday, November 10, to post a video mostly filmed backstage in her father’s dressing room. “I hadn’t visited since the pandemic so this was a very special day,” she captioned the post.

“My dad is an actor. He has been on The Bold and the Beautiful for over 30 years, which is as long as I’ve been on this earth. What a gift it’s been truly for him and to our family. Because it’s so rare that you have a job for that long as an actor,” she said in the video as she showed off all the family photos and memorabilia John has in his room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly McCook (@mollyjmccook)

“Truly every inch of these walls is covered in memorabilia and memories from the show, and music that he made and people he has been inspired by,” she continued, highlighting her father’s Daytime Emmy plaque, as well as a letter from Betty White, who would always stay in his dressing room whenever she appeared on the show.

Molly, who is also an actor, most notably having starred in the Fox sitcom Last Man Standing, said she was inspired at an early age when she would come to set and watch her dad perform.

“Coming here as a kid and running around with my little curly hair and watching my dad work was one of the very reasons I was inspired to do what I do today. It’s incredible,” she shared.

In 2021, Molly starred alongside her dad in the Discovery+ produced film Candy Coated Christmas. More recently, she appeared in an episode of the ABC sitcom Not Dead Yet.

John reshared his daughter’s video on his own Instagram page, writing, “Never leave anyone alone in your dressing room…”

Molly’s mom and John’s wife, Battlestar Galactica alum Laurette Spang-McCook, also commented on the post, saying, “Seeing it all put together like that is beautiful Moll. Our family is truly blessed with so much love.”

Ashley Aubra, who plays Eric’s daughter on the soap, commented, “Molly! This is so sweet. Your dad is the absolute best. So many memories in that dressing room. We treasure him! Thx for sharing him with us.”

Rena Sofa, who played Eric’s ex-wife Quinn, also replied to the post, telling John, “You are a dream acting partner and a dream TV husband. You are the best. I miss you, I admire you, and I adore you!!!”