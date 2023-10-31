‘Bold & Beautiful’ Shocker: Did Show Boss Tease Eric’s Funeral?

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers could be in for a very emotional few weeks if a tease by the show’s exec producer means what some fans fear it means.

Regular viewers of the long-running soap opera will know that Eric Forrester (John McCook) has been suffering from some sort of illness that has seen him coughing up blood and struggling with severe hand tremors. In a recent episode, Dr. Colin Colby (Justin Davis) said the Forrester patriarch only has six months to live, per soaps.com.

Eric himself has brushed off these concerns despite pleas from his ex-wife Donna (Jennifer Gareis) for him to tell his family and get a second opinion. The head of Forrester Creations has been too busy focused on his latest fashion showdown than his own health, but with that now out of the way, it’s time for him to come clean.

Eric has a big secret #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/aRj41yqXEU — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 1, 2023

As this is a soap, most fans assume(d) that Eric would miraculously recover and all would be well again. But a tweet from Bold & Beautiful executive producer Casey Kasprzyk now has viewers questioning if this truly is the end for the beloved character.

“Filming 10 shows this week, and let’s just say it’s going to be very emotional for everyone. #BoldandBeautiful #EricForrester,” Kaspryzk wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a picture of Eric’s portrait set on top of the fireplace in front of a floral arrangement.

Filming 10 shows this week, and let’s just say it’s going to be very emotional for everyone. #BoldandBeautiful #EricForrester pic.twitter.com/YvqHg5pXYT — Casey Kasprzyk (@CaseyKasprzyk) October 30, 2023

Could this be a funeral scene? Is the show actually about to kill off a character who has been with the show since the very first episode on March 23, 1987? That seems to be what the exec producer is suggesting.

“Hope they’re not really killing Eric off!” tweeted one fan.

“Why would you want to take away the patriarch of the “Forrester” legacy/dynasty?” said another commenter. “Especially in a way that makes him look feeble and weak, he is a king in every way. I hope and pray that it’s classy and not completely destroy his character in the process.”

“I really hope you guys aren’t killing Eric off,” said another, while someone else added, “Noo don’t play with my emotions like this. Hope John is not going anywhere!”

“Hopefully these are wedding flowers and not funeral flowers,” added another.

However, not everyone was convinced.

“I’m not buying this. I don’t think Eric’s dying. Because this little hint is TOO obvious. Maybe Donna and Eric’s wedding???” wrote one viewer.

Another said, “I don’t believe Eric is going to die.”

What do you think? Is Eric about to be written off? Let us know in the comments below.