‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’: Sparks Fly Between Scott & Ramona in New Teaser (VIDEO)

Sometimes you find a love worth fighting for — even if you have to fight seven evil exes!

Netflix’s new teaser for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, an animated series coming November 17, shows Scott (Michael Cera) and Ramona (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) falling for each other.

“You like him, don’t you?” Ramona’s friend Julie Powers (Aubrey Plaza) asks her in the teaser, released today as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week.

“There were sparks,” Ramona responds, as we see scenes from Scott and Ramona’s meet-cute.

“You went on one date!” Julie contends. “How good could it have been?”

“Honestly?” Ramona says. “Great.”

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off as based on the same Bryan Lee O’Malley graphic novels that inspired the 2010 live-action film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the cast members of that film are reprising their parts in the animated reimagining.

(That star-studded cast features Chris Evans, Mae Whitman, Anna Kendrick, Kieran Culkin, Brie Larson, Jason Schwartzman, Ellen Wong, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh, and Satya Bhabha.)

“Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, and discovers he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her,” Netflix’s synopsis reads. “But this time, things get even more complicated. … Scott Pilgrim Takes Off revisits and reimagines the beloved cult classic, taking Ramona Flowers, her evil exes, Scott, and his friends off on a mysterious new action-packed journey to find love.”

In an interview with TV Insider earlier this month, O’Malley and executive producer BenDavid Grabinski explained how the television series will chart its own course.

“From the beginning, we just wanted to make sure that it was very surprising and a much different adaptation than the movie or the [2010 Ubisoft] video game,” Grabinski said. “So, all I can say is there will be a bunch of surprises…but we highly suggest people watch it quick cause if they don’t, the internet will ruin all of it, as it usually does.”

Added O’Malley: “We tried to write scenes where characters who had never met in the books or movie got to do stuff. That was really rewarding for everybody.”

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Premieres Friday, November 17, Netflix