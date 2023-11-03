‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Creators on Why Netflix Adaptation Is Different (VIDEO)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Netflix’s upcoming star-studded anime series based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novels, is eight episodes of pure, chaotic fun.

Following on from 2010’s live-action film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the quirky story yet again follows whiny Canadian bass player Scott Pilgrim (voiced by Michael Cera) as he encounters otherworldly American Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and is tasked with defeating her league of evil exes. But as executive producer BenDavid Grabinski notes, there are plenty of surprises in store for fans.

“From the beginning, we just wanted to make sure that it was very surprising and a much different adaptation than the movie or the video game,” says Grabinski. “So, all I can say is there will be a bunch of surprises…but we highly suggest people watch it quick cause if they don’t, the internet will ruin all of it, as it usually does.”

Michael Cera-'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

“We tried to write scenes where characters who had never met in the books or movie got to do stuff together,” adds O’Malley. “That was really rewarding for everybody.”

Also rewarding? Getting the entire film cast on board again to voice their characters. The returning cast includes Cera, Winstead, Chris Evans, Mae Whitman, Anna Kendrick, Kieran Culkin, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman, Ellen Wong, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh and Satya Bhabha. (The voice cast also grows exponentially when you add in the star-studded guests lending their vocals as well.)

Director Edgar Wright is back too, and Grabinski and O’Malley credit him with the show’s casting goldmine. “Within 15 minutes of the email had gone out, half the cast had said yes,” Grabinski says.

Check out the interview above for more from O’Malley and Grabinski on directing fight noises for animation, who laughed the most during recording sessions and more.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Premieres Friday, November 17, Netflix

