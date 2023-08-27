See ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Movie Stars vs. Their Netflix Anime Characters (PHOTOS)

“Hello again, friend of a friend.” Netflix recently unveiled a teaser trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, an anime adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s Scott Pilgrim graphic novels. And the animated series boasts the same cast as the 2010 live-action film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World — Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Brie Larson included.

“They’ve all gone on to do incredible things, but to me, they’re family,” O’Malley told Netflix’s Tudum this March. “There — to this day — is still a group email with the entire cast on it, that’s been going since 2010. I was happy to be able to reach out to everyone with the news that we had finally come up with a way to continue the adventure. Seeing (and hearing) everyone come back to their roles has been a true pleasure.”

In O’Malley’s graphic novels, the Edgar Wright film adaptation, and the upcoming eight-episode series, musician Scott Pilgrim starts dating girl-of-his-dreams Ramona Flowers, not realizing he’d soon have to battle her seven evil exes.

Scroll down to check out Scott Pilgrim stars as they appeared in the film and as they appear in animated form.