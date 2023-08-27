See ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Movie Stars vs. Their Netflix Anime Characters (PHOTOS)

Dan Clarendon
Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers in 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,' Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers in 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off'
Universal Pictures, Netflix

“Hello again, friend of a friend.” Netflix recently unveiled a teaser trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, an anime adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s Scott Pilgrim graphic novels. And the animated series boasts the same cast as the 2010 live-action film Scott Pilgrim vs. the WorldMichael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Brie Larson included.

“They’ve all gone on to do incredible things, but to me, they’re family,” O’Malley told Netflix’s Tudum this March. “There — to this day — is still a group email with the entire cast on it, that’s been going since 2010. I was happy to be able to reach out to everyone with the news that we had finally come up with a way to continue the adventure. Seeing (and hearing) everyone come back to their roles has been a true pleasure.”

In O’Malley’s graphic novels, the Edgar Wright film adaptation, and the upcoming eight-episode series, musician Scott Pilgrim starts dating girl-of-his-dreams Ramona Flowers, not realizing he’d soon have to battle her seven evil exes.

Scroll down to check out Scott Pilgrim stars as they appeared in the film and as they appear in animated form.

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim in 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,' Scott Pilgrim in 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off'
Universal Pictures, Netflix

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim

“It was exciting to me, it was sort of too good to be true,” Cera said in a GQ video earlier this year, reflecting on landing the part of Scott in the film. “Because I also loved the graphic novel, so I just felt, like, fortunate to be the right age [at] the right time.”

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers in 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,' Ramona Flowers in 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off'
Universal Pictures, Netflix

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers

Winstead told Interview in 2016 she’s proud to have Scott Pilgrim on her filmography. “The audience for it keeps growing even after all these years, which is so great,” she said. “I’m really happy that that continues to follow me.”

Mark Webber as Stephen Stills and Alison Pill as Kim Pine in 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,' Stephen Stills and Kim Pine in 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off'
Universal Pictures, Netflix

Mark Webber as Stephen Stills and Alison Pill as Kim Pine

“We all knew we made a really incredible, special film,” Webber told ComingSoon.net in 2020. “And so it feels extra special now having seen the generations of fans and the cult status the film has achieved is just so rad.”

Webber and Pill played Scott’s Sex Bob-Omb bandmates, and the latter actor told Entertainment Weekly in 2020 that the film boosted its cast members’ careers. “We were put on studio radars that we wouldn’t have been without the movie,” she said.

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram and Brie Larson as Envy Adams in 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,' Envy Adams and Todd Ingram in 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off'
Universal Pictures, Netflix

Brie Larson as Envy Adams and Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram

Larson, who played Scott’s pop-star ex Envy Adams, posted a Scott Pilgrim throwback this January, dancing in a Twitter video to the song “Black Sheep,” which she performed in the movie. Larson’s version of the Metric song was released in 2021 as part of an extended edition of the Scott Pilgrim soundtrack, and it hit No. 7 on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales and Alternative Digital Song Sales charts.

Routh, who played one of Ramona’s exes and one of Envy’s bandmates in The Clash at Demonhead, sounded off on the possibility of a second Scott Pilgrim movie in a 2020 Geek House Show interview. “The success of the movie that we did — and it’s certainly gained a lot more popularity and fan cred over the ten years since it came out, so it’s got a much bigger audience — so I think it’d be better box office,” he said.

Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel in 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,' Matthew Patel in 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off'
Universal Pictures, Netflix

Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel

Bhabha, who played another of Ramona’s exes, marked Scott Pilgrim’s 10th anniversary on Instagram in 2020. “It was massively formative not only for my life, but for the lives of so many,” he wrote. “The amount of messages I continue to get from fans, cosplayers, and pirate-enthusiasts warms the heart and boggles the mind.”

Chris Evans as Lucas Lee in 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,' Lucas Lee in 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off'
Universal Pictures, Netflix

Chris Evans as Lucas Lee

“Recently, Edgar and Bryan, they wrote — that email chain is alive, too, it never goes cold for too long — they said, ‘We’re doing a cartoon. You guys in?’ And everybody was like, ‘Sure, yeah, no prob. Not even a question,’” Evans, another of Ramona’s exes, said at the C2E2 fan convention this April, per ComicBook. “Like, not even a hesitation. Truly, everyone jumped in without a thought.”

