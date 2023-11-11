‘Dead Boy Detectives’: Netflix Drops Teaser for Next Neil Gaiman Series (VIDEO)

Fans may be waiting a while for The Sandman Season 2, but a new TV series in the Sandman Universe is coming soon.

As part of Netflix’s Geeked Week, the streaming service summoned a teaser for Dead Boy Detectives, an eight-episode series based on the DC Comics characters of the same name created by Matt Wagner and The Sandman mastermind Neil Gaiman.

Dead Boy Detectives stars George Rexstrew as Edwin Payne and Jayden Revri as Charles Rowland, the titular detective agency’s brains and brawn, respectively.

“Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts… who solve mysteries,” Netflix explains. “They will do anything to stick together — including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm’s most mystifying paranormal cases.”

Costars Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Ruth Connell, Lukas Gage, David Iacono are along for the ride.

The series was developed by Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant), who serves as co-showrunner with Beth Schwartz (Arrow). Yockey and Schwartz are also executive producers on the series, as are Gaiman, Greg Berlanti, Jeremy Carver, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman.

Dead Boy Detectives was originally slated for Max — then known as HBO Max — but the rival streaming service sold the series to Netflix earlier this year. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the series didn’t fit with DC executives James Gunn and Peter Safran’s content plans. THR also reported that Max wouldn’t have been able to market the series until 2024.

In an unrelated appearance, the Dead Boy Detectives popped up in a 2021 episode of the Max series Doom Patrol, with Ty Tennant playing Edwin, Sebastian Croft playing Charles, and Madalyn Horcher playing Crystal.

Dead Boy Detectives, TBD, Netflix