‘The Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Finally Addresses His Giant Lion’s Head Tattoo

Although Gerry Turner has won the hearts of America as he searches for love on The Golden Bachelor, audiences are still finding out several new things about the single man, including his surprisingly large lion head tattoo.

It was revealed during the fourth episode of the reality series during a hot tub date with Leslie Fhima, and Turner began his appearance on the November 6 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark talking about the tattoo shocking everyone.

Co-host Mark Consuelos asked him about the significance of the tattoo. “There was a point in time where I was thinking about taking on more responsibility in business and so forth,” Turner explained, possibly referring to his time working as a restauranteur. “There’s this saying about every morning in Africa, a lion wakes up [and] it must run faster than the slowest gazelle or a gazelle wakes up and it must run faster than the fastest lion or it will be eaten. … It doesn’t matter if you’re a lion or a gazelle, when the sun comes up, you better be running. And so that was something that I really believed in at the time, and when I saw that poster I thought, ‘That’s the perfect tattoo.'”

“I just fell in love with Gerry,” Consuelos joked. “I’m in love with you!” he then assured his wife and co-host Kelly Ripa. “I’m in love with you, but I’m in love with Gerry!” Watch that exchange in the clip above.

When Ripa asked if you can “be in love with two people at the same time,” her husband responded, “It’s happening right now,” a perfect transition to talking about Turner dropping the “L word” with two different women during the previous episode of The Golden Bachelor.

Ripa took him to task about the subject, and Turner confirmed he did fall in love with several women, but said the journey is finding the one “you can’t live without,” much to the audible delight of the studio audience.

Watch that moment below.

