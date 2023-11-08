‘The Golden Bachelor’: Gerry Turner Talks Fantasy Suites & Being in Love With 3 Women

As fans of any of the shows in the Bachelor and Bachelorette franchise know, each includes the highly anticipated fantasy suite episode, which is coming up on the latest series, The Golden Bachelor. And when Gerry Turner stopped by Tamron Hall, that, of course, was one of the hot topics.

After the host remarked about an executive producer saying the phrase “knocking boots” will be thrown around, Turner confirmed, “a little bit.” However, as you can see in the video above, he also revealed that there’s much more to what’s going to be going on in those suites. “The misdirect is that that really wasn’t what those fantasy suites were for,” he explained. “I found the fantasy suites to be the perfect moment to connect intellectually and emotionally with these women, where I couldn’t have conversations basically in front of our grandchildren. Because when you’re on camera and mic’d, everything is in front of your grandkids.”

Earlier this week, Turner, while on Live with Kelly and Mark, addressed the giant lion’s head tattoo that has caught people’s attention and talked about being in love with multiple women. That led to Tamron Hall asking him to clarify what he sees as the difference between falling in love and being in love.

“I’m not sure,” he admitted, “but I will say this: Those three women, I was in love with or I loved them, however you want to say it. They were unique, genuine women. And by the end of my journey, I realized, of course, that only one of them was the woman I can’t live without.”

During his journey, he kept in mind something that the first Bachelorette, Trista Sutter, told him: “Don’t look for the woman that you can live with. Look for the woman you can’t live without.” So while he did love the final three women, “there’s a level of affection that doesn’t quite make it to that person who you want to spend the rest of your life with,” and by the end, “I had discovered that only one of those three women was right for me.” Watch his comments in the video below.

The Golden Bachelor continues on November 9 with “The Women Tell All,” with 13 of the women reuniting with Turner and each other to discuss their journeys to love and the friendships they found along the way. The episode will include never-before-seen moments and bloopers, as well as the dramatic conclusion to Turner’s most heart-wrenching rose ceremony yet and, for the first time since that fateful night, he will come face-to-face with the woman who didn’t receive his hometown week rose. It will also feature a look at the shocking season finale.

