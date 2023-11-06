‘The Couple Next Door’: See Sam Heughan & Eleanor Tomlinson in Steamy Trailer (VIDEO)

The first trailer for The Couple Next Door has arrived and things are getting steamy and dangerous for Outlander‘s Sam Heughan as he engages in an affair with Poldark‘s Eleanor Tomlinson.

The six-part dark thriller is poised to arrive on Starz early next year with a release date to be announced, but ahead of the show’s earlier release on Channel 4 in the UK, the network has unveiled an exciting first look. As revealed in the trailer, below, Evie (Tomlinson) and her husband Pete (Alfred Enoch) are new to an upscale suburban neighborhood where they meet neighbors Danny (Heughan) and his wife Becka (Jessica De Gouw).

But traffic cop Danny and yoga instructor Becka don’t appear to have a conventional relationship as they explore relations outside of their marriage. When Evie catches the attention of Danny, it sets a certain tone as the dynamics shift between these four individuals. Finding themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety, Evie and Pete’s newfound friendship with Danny and Becka puts a strain on their relationship.

As the two couples become increasingly close, one fateful night sees them become sexually entangled in a way that changes the course of their lives. Viewers get a taste of this in the action-packed trailer, above. While viewers in the States may have to wait a little longer for the show’s debut in 2024, The Couple Next Door is expected to air on Channel 4 before the end of this year.

In addition to Heughan, Tomlinson, Enoch, and De Gouw, the series will also star Hugh Dennis who appears to be playing a nosy neighbor as he peers through a door peephole. Filming for the series took place in Leeds and Belgium and wrapped this summer. Don’t miss the steamy new series, catch The Couple Next Door when it premieres on Starz in the new year, and let us know what you think of the trailer, below.

The Couple Next Door, Series Premiere, 2024, Starz