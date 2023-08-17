Outlander‘s seventh season may be on a break until the show returns next year, but Starz is already hyping up fans for star Sam Heughan‘s latest project The Couple Next Door and we have your exclusive first look.

Set to arrive in 2024, The Couple Next Door is a six-part dark thriller which along with Heughan stars Poldark‘s Eleanor Tomlinson, How to Get Away with Murder‘s Alfred Enoch, and Pennyworth‘s Jessica De Gouw. Having recently wrapped filming in Leeds and Belgium earlier this summer, these images offer viewers a first glimpse at the characters these stars will be taking on.

Tomlinson plays Evie, who moves to an upscale neighborhood with Enoch’s Pete where they find themselves soon dabbling in “a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety.” Heughan plays Danny who is described as an “alpha traffic cop” that is married to De Gouw’s Becka, a “glamorous yoga instructor.”

Danny and Becka are the couple next door to Evie and Pete and over time, these two pairs get increasingly close to each other until one fateful evening, they become sexually entangled in a way that will change the course of their lives. The exclusive photos above offer an initial glance at these individuals. While Evie and Pete sit across from each other at a dinner out, Danny and Becka appear to be the kind of couple who flaunts their PDA, getting quite close in one of the shots.

Debuting on Channel 4 in the UK this fall, The Couple Next Door will make a splash stateside on Starz sometime next year with an exact premiere date yet to be announced. Described as a deliciously dark, psychological drama, the series will explore the stifling nature of suburban life and the prices individuals must pay for chasing their darkest desires.

The series is directed by Dries Vos and written for television by David Allison, meanwhile, Jo McGrath, Walter Iuzzolino, and Alison Kee serve as executive producers, with Jen Burnet producing. The Couple Next Door is produced by Eagle Eye Drama and distributed by Beta Film. Peruse the photos above, and don’t miss Heughan, Tomlinson, Enoch, and De Gouw as they steam things up on Starz next year.

The Couple Next Door, Series Premiere, 2024, Starz