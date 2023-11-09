The Women Tell All on ‘Golden Bachelor,’ Frasier’s Blind Date(s), ‘Colin’ From Australia, Max’s Rapper Comedy

Gerry Turner selects his second finalist, and the rose-adjacent women return to dish The Golden Bachelor. A blind date confusion ignites a classic Frasier farce. Paramount+ imports a quirky rom-com from Australia. In Season 2 of Max’s Rap Sh!t, a Miami-based rap duo hits the road.

The Golden Bachelor

Special 8/7c

In the year’s most manipulative cliffhanger (and that’s saying something), Gerry Turner got the dry heaves last week while contemplating whether to give his final rose to either Faith or Theresa. (Leslie was already safe.) Once that’s resolved, it’s time for the “Women Tell All” episode, in which all of the ladies who left the mansion without a rose gather to rehash one of the more unusual seasons in Bachelor Nation history. If recent history is any guide, tears will be shed.

Frasier

“We are clicking like a couple of frisky cicadas,” Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) gloats to his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott)—which can mean only one thing: farcical disaster to come. In a classic set-up, father and son are both awaiting blind dates arranged by aspiring actress/bartender Eve (Jess Salgueiro), and when a real dish named June (June Diane Raphael) arrives, neither Crane knows for whom she was intended. As fun as this situation is, a B-story involving Eve roping Alan (Nicholas Lyndhurst) and Olivia (Toks Olagundoye) into attending her ridiculous murder-mystery play is a reminder that the reboot hasn’t figured out what to do with its uneven supporting cast.

Colin From Accounts

Series Premiere

Sounds like an Office knockoff, but this unorthodox romcom from Australia (launching with two episodes) is actually a vehicle for the appealing team of husband-wife creator/stars Patrick Brammall (Evil) and Harriet Dyer (American Auto). They’re Gordon and Ashley, two lonely souls whose twisted meet-cute involves a runaway dog—later ironically dubbed Colin (from accounts payable)—who falls under the wheels of Gordon’s car. They uneasily adopt and co-parent the injured mutt as their own shaggy-dog relationship evolves in fits and starts, with an unusual amount of scatological humor.

Rap Sh!t

Season Premiere

Insecure’s Issa Rae is an executive producer of the barbed hip-hop comedy about two Miami women trying to break into the music world as a rap duo. Now that Shawna (Aida Osman) and single mom Mia (KaMillion) have found their voice, with the help of manager Chastity (Jonica Booth), it’s time in Season 2 to hit the road—as backup to white rapper Reina Reign (Kat Cunning)—where more challenges await.

FINALES:

Loki (streaming on Disney+): Not available for preview, the Season 2 finale of the mind-bending and time-tripping Marvel fantasy gives the former God of Mischief another chance to fix the timeline and save his friends—and possibly the entire Time Variance Authority. Or something like that.

Doom Patrol (streaming on Max): Also ending its run, for good after four seasons, the DC superhero series gathers the team for one last mission unlike any they’ve yet encountered.

Big Brother (8/7c, CBS): The 25th season ends with Jag, Matt and Bowie Jane the final three house guests vying for the $750,000 prize.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

