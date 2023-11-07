2023 CMA Awards Announce Gerry Turner, Paula Abdul, Keith Urban & More Presenters

The 57th Annual CMA Awards lineup for this week is gaining extra star power. Alongside the nominees and performers, country music’s grandest night has unveiled its lineup of celebrity presenters, featuring a mix of musicians, Broadway stars, and more.

Martina McBride, Bill Anderson, Keith Urban, Sara Evans, Brian Kelley, Craig Morgan, Darius Rucker, and Chris Young will take the stage to present, as well as nominees including Lady A, Jordan Davis, and Parker McCollum.

Other presenters include Paula Abdul, Roar star Cynthia Erivo, comedian Nate Bargatze, Kevin Cahoon, 2023 World Series MVP Corey Seager, and The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner.

Performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson, Post Malone, Mac McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Zac Brown Band, Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker, and Lainey Wilson.

The night will showcase several joint performances, including a collaboration involving Mac McAnally, Jackson, and the Zac Brown Band, all coming together for a unique tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett. Buffett passed away from cancer on September 1 at the age of 76.

The show, hosted by Bryan and Peyton Manning, will broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 8 at 8/7c on ABC. It will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The 57th Annual CMA Awards is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer, Alan Carter is the director, and Jon Macks is the head writer.

57th Annual CMA Awards, Live, Wednesday, November 8, 8/7c, ABC

