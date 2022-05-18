‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Announces Season 2 Storyline

Following the smash success of Prime Video‘s Reacher in Season 1, star Alan Ritchson is already looking ahead to the future.

The actor took to social media to tease what’s on the horizon, sharing which book from Lee Child the second season will be based on. Sharing a quote from the writer’s source material, Ritchson tweeted, “‘O’Donnell put his hand in his pocket and came out with his brass knuckles. Ceramic knuckles, technically.'”

“O’Donnell put his hand in his pocket and came out with his brass knuckles. Ceramic knuckles, technically.” That’s right, season 2 of #ReacherOnPrime will be based on Bad Luck and Trouble (Jack Reacher, #11), written by the legendary Lee Child. Filming will commence this fall. pic.twitter.com/bOua7LSsLY — Alan Ritchson (@alanritchson) May 18, 2022

“That’s right, season 2 of #ReacherOnPrime will be based on Bad Luck and Trouble (Jack Reacher, #11), written by the legendary Lee Child,” Ritchson added, sharing that “Filming will commence this fall.” As viewers will recall, Season 1 of Reacher was released in February of this year and was promptly renewed shortly after its debut.

Season 1, which was based on Child’s novel Killing Floor, followed Jack Reacher (Ritchson), a veteran military police investigator who had just entered civilian life. As a drifter with no phone and carrying only essentials, he travels the nation, but when he lands in Margrave, Georgia, everything is flipped upside down.

When the town experiences its first homicide in 20 years, Reacher is arrested, but as he investigates what happened, he unearths a conspiracy that requires his keen mind and hard-hitting fists. Along with Ritchson, the series stars Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Maria Sten, Harvey Guillén, Kristin Kreuk, Currie Graham, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Maxwell Jenkins, and Bruce McGill.

Stay tuned for more news on Season 2 of Reacher as it takes shape at Prime Video and until then, stream Season 1 on the platform now.

Reacher, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Prime Video