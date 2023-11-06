If you’ve missed seeing Rob Lowe on your screen as Captain Owen Strand on 9-1-1: Lone Star (which will be back for Season 5), fortunately, he’ll be back this January… but on a very different show.

Fox has announced that The Floor, an all-new ultimate trivia conquest quiz show, with Lowe serving as the host and producer, will premiere on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9/8c. (All-new episodes of Celebrity Name That Tune will continue to air on Tuesdays at 8/7c.)

The Floor is described as “a spectacular battle of the brains in which 81 contestants stand on 81 squares on a massive game show floor, competing for a whopping $250,000 prize.”

Fox has also released a first look at the new series, as you can see in the video above. It not only explains how the game works, but it also offers a look at some of the head-to-head duels the aforementioned 81 contestants will be facing. The contestants each have their own unique category, and when selected by the randomizer, they must choose an opponent. Those two will then go head-to-head in an intense, timed duel. The loser goes home for good, while the winner will take the other’s “floor.” Who will keep cool under pressure? Who will fall apart against the ticking clock? The series takes place over 10 weeks, and at the end, the one player who survives and conquers the entire floor will walk away the winner of the $250,000.

The game show is produced by Eureka Productions, Talpa, and BiggerStage. John de Mol, Mark van Achterberg, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Eden Gaha, Wes Dening, Sean O’Riordan, and Shane Byrne serve as executive producers. Anthony Carbone serves as showrunner. Talpa is the creator and owner of The Floor format, which has been sold in six countries (the U.S. is the seventh market).

The Floor, Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 2, 2024, 9/8c, Fox