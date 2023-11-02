Late night on CBS will look a little different in 2024 as stand-up comedian Taylor Tomlinson is set to take over the James Corden time slot as the host of the new talk show series After Midnight.

The announcement was made by Stephen Colbert on Wednesday’s (November 1) edition of The Late Show, where Tomlinson joined the long-time host to talk about her new gig.

“I’ve never had a real job,” Tomlinson told Colbert, who will serve as executive producer of the series. “No, I’ve been doing stand-up since I was 16, which is not a job.”

Tomlinson is best known for her Netflix comedy specials Look At You and Quarter-Life Crisis. She also hosted the video podcast Sad in the City and has a large following on the social media platform TikTok.

“So like this has been a really fun couple of months like I was on TikTok searching like how to nail a job interview — TikTok is Google for children,” Tomlinson continued. “How do you impress your maybe boss?”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Colbert told the comedian, “As it turns out, the best part of having one of these jobs is being able to find and hire really good people.”

The new show, which is based on Comedy Central’s @midnight, which ran from 2013 to 2017, will air during the 12:37 a.m. ET/PT time slot, the former home of The Late Late Show with James Corden. Corden bid his final farewell from late-night back in April after eight years of hosting the show.

Colbert also shared a photo of a Zoom call he had with Tomlinson where he first told her she’d got the job. The image showed Tomlinson in a state of shock with her mouth wide open.

“I’m 29, so if you don’t know who I am, don’t worry, I barely know myself,” Tomlinson quipped after Colbert asked her how old she was.

In a previous statement, Colbert said of the new show, “We are thrilled to be reunited with our friends at Funny Or Die. My hope is that, every night, After Midnight will be just as ridiculous as the internet is every day. Plus, the original @midnight aired after The Colbert Report, so welcoming this new show to 12:30 feels like coming home.”

After Midnight, Early 2024, CBS