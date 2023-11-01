Tyler Christopher Dies: Tributes Pour in for ‘General Hospital’ Star

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Fans, friends, and co-stars have been sharing their tributes for General Hospital star Tyler Christopher, who died on Tuesday, October 31, at the age of 50 following a cardiac event.

“Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him,” wrote Christopher’s General Hospital co-star, Maurice Benard, who first confirmed the passing on Instagram.

Fellow General Hospital star Bryan Craig also commented, writing, “RIP Tyler – it’s so awful this keeps happening.”

Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless actor Doug Davidson said, “Oh my God. He was such a beautiful person and an amazing actor. I am in total shock. May God bless his soul.”

Christopher had spoken openly over the years about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. Earlier this year, he made headlines when he was arrested at Burbank airport for being publicly intoxicated.

He was married to Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004 and later married ESPN reporter Brienne Pedigo, with whom he shared two children. Christopher and Pedigo reportedly divorced in 2021.

It’s clear from all the tributes that the actor had a huge impact on those he met. Alyssa Milano, who Christopher appeared alongside on a 2000 episode of Charmed, wrote on social media, “It feels like the world is caving in. Tyler Christopher has passed away.”

She continued, “He was a wonderful actor and so good in the Charmed episode Pardon My Past. I remember him as being a sweet, sweet, soul. May he rest in peace. My condolences to his friends and family.”

In a statement, General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini said, “I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher’s passing. He was kind, an incredible actor, and dear friend, who was beloved by our GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

On behalf of everyone at @GeneralHospital, our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. (2/2) — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) October 31, 2023

Christopher portrayed Nikolas Cassadine on the long-running medical soap opera from 1996 to 2016. He also played Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives from 2018 to 2019, a role which earned him an Emmy nomination.

“RIP Tyler so sad he was a huge talent and I had the pleasure of working with him a few months ago as well as the fun times,” wrote GH star Kin Shriner.

RIP Tyler so sad he was a huge talent and I had the pleasure of working with him a few months ago as well as the fun times @GeneralHospital ! pic.twitter.com/qhnL7JtVA9 — Kin Shriner (@kinshriner) November 1, 2023

Fellow GH actor Kathleen Gati also shared her tribute, writing, “I am once again devastated by yet another loss of a wonderful colleague and beautiful human being. Deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of #TylerChristopher.”

I am once again devastated by yet another loss of a wonderful colleague and beautiful human being. Deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of #TylerChristopher @GeneralHospital #GH #Godspeed https://t.co/dKgALUyb9G — Kathleen Gati (@gatitweets) October 31, 2023

Steve Burton posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, “This hits hard. Really hard. Sometimes I use the word “brother” loosely. But when I called Tyler my brother, I meant it ..there’s a group of us…that have done and still would do anything for each other. That’s a brother. We lost one. A beautiful and talented soul at that. It hurts. Thank you for the memories brother Ty. Love you. See you in Heaven.”

Check out more tributes below.

A powerhouse clip of Tyler Christopher from his 43rd Daytime Emmy reel that landed him his final Outstanding Lead Actor win for #GH. Every word, every expression, filled with raw, authentic devastation. I was so moved by the depth in his performance. #RIPTylerChristopher pic.twitter.com/OxT2VnPSl4 — Brett (@vicksvapor77) November 1, 2023

#RIPTylerChristopher

“The role of Nikolas Cassadine is now being played by Tyler Christopher.” I wanted to hear that again.

So much. ❤️#RIPTylerChristopher #GH pic.twitter.com/JoREWwcKDX — gulshan chauhan (@unofficial_gods) November 1, 2023

Our chemistry was unmatched. Working with you for so many years was a pleasure and a blessing. Some may argue we were the greatest Father/Son duo on Daytime, and I agree. My heart is with Greysun, Bo, and all of the people who love you. Rest In Eternal Peace. ️ pic.twitter.com/wo0DzfnQsU — Nicolas J Bechtel ✰ (@NicolasJBechtel) November 1, 2023

Tyler we never had the opportunity to work with one another but in the process of working on GH I’ve watched tons of tape on you. You were one hell of an actor and it pains me to know that you’re gone. Thank you for the meaningful contributions you made to our medium. Rest easy — Nicholas Alexander Chavez (@nicholasachavez) November 1, 2023

I’m so sad to hear this news. He was such a phenomenal actor. Sending prayers up for his family and loved ones. https://t.co/hfGSu8JmvF — Martha Madison (@Marth27) November 1, 2023

Stunned to hear that Tyler Christopher passed away. I have no words. RIP my friend. — Sean Kanan (@seankanan) October 31, 2023

This will be my takeaway. The smile and the hug. Be at peace, my friend pic.twitter.com/kMQ3RcUxu8 — Michele Val Jean (@MicheleValJean) November 1, 2023