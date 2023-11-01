Alex Trebek’s Family Unveils Pancreatic Cancer Fund With ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Alex Trebek‘s family is teaming up with Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C) to help launch The Alex Trebek Fund, a new charity that will accelerate critical research in the fight against and treatment of pancreatic cancer and honor the late Jeopardy! host.

The news is timed to the start of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, as SU2C will fundraise throughout November and beyond in support of patients and families impacted by the deadly disease on behalf of The Alex Trebek Fund. Set up by Trebek’s wife Jean, the charity is launching with a $1 million donation already in the bank on behalf of her as well as the Estate of Barbara Hanania.

In addition to supporting patients, The Alex Trebek Fund will honor and commemorate the legacy of the iconic host of Jeopardy! who battled stage four pancreatic cancer in 2019, losing his fight in late 2020. After making his American television debut in 1973, Trebek began hosting Jeopardy! in 1984, becoming the face of the show for 36 years.

Now, donors will have the chance to support his legacy and fight with The Alex Trebek Fund, which is at the center of a sweet promotional video featuring Jean, Trebek’s daughter Emily, and Jeopardy!‘s current host and former champion Ken Jennings. Together, they speak about the importance of the fund and Trebek’s experience.

“Alex knew that knowledge equaled power. He was a man that really loved to know things and stayed very curious,” said Jean Trebek. “Since Alex was all about the right answer, I think it’s very fitting that this fund is now established in his name. It’s a way for the community that loved him to put resources directly into the hands of scientists working tirelessly to fight a disease shrouded by many unknowns.”

Regarding statistics on pancreatic cancer, it’s estimated that 1 in 64 people will be diagnosed in the United States within their lifetime. This year, pancreatic cancer is expected to impact 64,000 Americans, and it’s on the rise among younger demographics. While the diagnosis rate may be increasing, pancreatic cancer survival went up as well in 2023. For the first time since 2017, the survival rate has gone up two years in a row hinting at a promising upward trend regarding treatability.

More life-saving research will be on the way with this new fund thanks to donors and the scientists behind it. “The reason cancer advocacy has worked so effectively for other types of cancer research is because there are a group of survivors who become advocates. Because there aren’t many people who survive pancreatic cancer, like my sister Emily, the built-in advocacy base isn’t there, and it’s up to the ones left behind to channel our grief into activism,” said Katie Couric, SU2C co-founder. “For all the fans who loved and respected Alex – and there are legions of them – this fund allows them to honor him and support lifesaving science.”

Check out the heart-warming video, above, remembering Trebek, his legacy, and cancer battle, and learn more about donating by visiting the SU2C website.