If you ask Sutton Stracke, she’s not the only pot stirrer in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 (which premiered on October 25). “Everybody is,” she tells TV Insider.

Rather, Stracke describes herself as “much more relaxed” on the Bravo series now. As she knows, “if you say it, it can get shown. And I say a lot of things this season and I do a lot of maybe surprising things this season. So I think you see a lot more of me come out.”

And as someone who is going to ask if she sees something off, she raises the exact question you might have yourself: Why did she buy a horse? “Because I’ve always wanted a horse,” Stracke says. “All you have to do is answer the question — and answer the question in an honest way.”

Viewers are going to want to keep an eye out for an upcoming trip to Spain, “which is so beautiful, on the water. And who can fight when you’re by the water? We can,” Stracke shares, adding, “We didn’t get on a boat. Thank God, because if you put us on a boat, somebody’s going to die.”

Furthermore, she teases, “it was a really special trip for me personally that trip alone is filled with so many moments of conflict resolution.”

That trip, along with other moments, is what makes this year more fun than the last. “We had two years of really intense times, and it got real dark,” Stracke points out. “I think there’s a release this year and all of us needed it.”

That trip, along with other moments, is what makes this year more fun than the last.

